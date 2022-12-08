ITVX launches its free streaming service with free popcorn giveaway

ITVX has launched today (December 8) and, to celebrate, the world’s first popcorn-dispensing billboard has arrived in London.

TV-loving Brits can now watch thousands of boxsets and new dramas series every week for free – and nab a free bucket of popcorn, too.

ITV has launched its brand-new streaming platform, called ITVX. It’ll be the home of all things ITV and tonnes more.

To mark the occasion, the world’s first popcorn-dispensing billboard has arrived in London to make sure telly-obsessed consumers have their favourite snack to munch on while tuning in.

A giant popcorn-dispensing billboard has landed in London (Credit: Cover Images)

ITVX launches with free popcorn

The multi-sensory dispenser, which is in King’s Cross station, emits the smell of popcorn and dispenses the salty and sweet snack to passersby.

People are able to treat themselves to the freebie until Saturday December 10.

Not only that but they can settle in to watch on giant screens, too.

With exclusive new series launching on ITVX every week, an ever-changing library of blockbuster movies and the nation’s biggest live music and sporting events all in one place, there’s something for everyone.

What can I watch?

A host of premieres are available, including hotly-anticipated six-part Cold War drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

Other highlights include provocative teen series called Tell Me Everything.

“And what better way to celebrate than with the UK’s freshest-ever billboard. Treating viewers to both fresh popcorn and fresh ITVX programme highlights as they pass by.

Powerful period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome – a feature-length special of the storming comedy series – are also dropping.

The new service will be updated with totally fresh content every week.

This means you can wave goodbye to the endless scroll for something decent to watch.

The billboard celebrates the launch of ITV’s new streaming service (Credit: Cover Images)

Good news for David Tennant and Stephen Fry fans

Big-name stars like David Tennant and Stephen Fry have shows debuting too.

Tennant appears in spy drama Litvinenko, about the former KGB officer who was poisoned in 2016, from December 15.

Family drama Riches, starring Hugh Quarshie, will hit screens on December 22. That’s the same day Fry’s A Year on Planet Earth can be watched.

‘Exciting’ new launch

Paul Ridsdale, director of marketing at ITV said: “We’re really excited to be officially launching ITVX.”

He then declared that the “fresh new streaming service” will offer”more new shows for free than anywhere else”.

“This is an exciting new chapter for ITV and we can’t wait for viewers to start enjoying the thousands of shows. For free!”

