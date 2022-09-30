Tell Me Everything: ITVX drops first look pictures and trailer of new coming-of-age drama

ITVX has dropped a first look at the new coming-of-age drama Tell Me Everything and we’re not alone in feeling excited!

There’s nothing like a high-stakes teen drama, where angsty and awkward students try to navigate love, drama, sex and the many other struggles of being a teen.

The new ITVX series Tell Me Everything promises to be a thrilling teen drama, which follows a group of friends growing up in the 2020s.

They’re trying to enjoy their teenage years despite struggling with mental health issues.

So where can you watch the series and when does it start?

Here’s what we know so far.

Tell Me Everything follows a group of friends as they try to navigate their teenage years in the 2020s (Credit: ITV)

What is Tell Me Everything about?

Tell Me Everything is a new British teen drama from the creators of Skins.

It’s depicts the ups and downs of a group of teenagers growing up in the 2020s.

The series follows a group of six friends as they navigate everything from drugs to schoolwork, all while trying to keep their mental health in check!

Tell Me Everything mainly focuses on 16-year-old Jonny Murphy (Eden H Davies), who suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety – but tries his best to hide it.

However, after a personal tragedy, Jonny’s world is turned upside down and he’s forced to decide whether to let the events overtake him or learn how to live in the moment.

Jonny turns to his best friends Louis and Neve for support, despite their own personal issues and emotional struggles.

He also finds comfort in a mysterious new friend, Mei (Callina Liang).

Mei seems to understand Jonny, but his friends grow suspicious of her as she becomes an increasingly dangerous influence on him.

Meanwhile, two new girls, Regan and Zia, also join the group, but they bring a whole load of drama with them, too!

Tell Me Everything stars newcomers Eden H Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of ITVX’s Tell Me Everything?

The cast of Tell Me Everything are mostly young and rising actors, and they have been working on the series together since last year.

The teen drama was announced on August 05 2021 when filming commenced in Welwyn Garden City, Herts.

Playing the lead role of Jonny is newcomer Eden H Davies.

Talking to ITV, Eden confessed that he’s very proud of the series.

He said: “It’s just about creating a piece that I’m proud of and I am very proud to be a part of this.

“Everyone is so talented and hardworking, and the environment was brilliant.”

Also joining the cast is Callina Liang, who plays Mei.

Callina revealed that the coming-of-age series is going to be “very fun” to watch.

She said: “I think it’s going to be a very fun show to watch.

“And for the parents it is a case of, this is what they are going through.

“Maybe for younger kids watching the show they can realise that they are not the only ones feeling this way.”

This will also be Callina’s first ever role in TV and we’re looking forward to seeing her take on the role of Jonny’s mysterious friend Mei.

Tell Me Everything also stars The Last Bus actress Lauryn Ajufo as Neve, and The Batman actor Spike Fearn as Louis.

Ackley Bridge star Carla Woodcock – aka Marina Perry – plays Ziam while Tessa Lucille portrays Regan in her first ever TV role.

Tell Me Everything will start on ITVX in Autumn (Credit: ITV)

When does Tell Me Everything on ITVX start?

The official release date for Tell Me Everything hasn’t been announced yet.

But we know that the series is coming to ITVX this autumn.

Watch this space for more updates!

Tell Me Everything will air on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Where can I watch it?

Tell Me Everything will be available to stream on ITVX.

ITVX is ITV’s new and free streaming service that will be launching soon in 2022.

The new channel will launch between October and December 2022.

ITVX will also be the home of dramas including Without Sin and

Read more: ITVX: Launch date, cost and what you’ll be able to watch on ITV’s new streaming service

Tell Me Everything will be available to stream on ITVX very soon.

Are you looking forward to Tell Me Everything? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.