ITVX round-up: All the unmissable dramas as streamer finally launches!

ITVX is finally launching – on Thursday December 08 2022 – and we’ve rounded-up all of the best shows for you!

If you can’t bear waiting a week for the next episode of your favourite drama, you’ll love ITVX – as all the episodes are released at once.

It’s free, and perfect for binge-viewing!

There’s a terrific line-up of talent, too, and it’s not just dramas.

The new shows on ITVX (which replaces the ITV Hub) also include documentaries, comedies, and gameshows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best shows coming up on ITVX.

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce star in ITVX’s flagship drama A Spy Among Friends (Credit: ITVX/Sony Pictures)

ITVX best shows: A Spy Among Friends

This six-part Cold War spy drama stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce as real-life British spy Nicholas Elliott and Russian double agent Kim Philby.

Based on the bestselling non-fiction book by Ben Macintyre, it traces Elliott and Philby’s friendship.

“It’s about the intimate nature of betrayal between two friends,” says Damian.

After Philby was exposed, Elliott flew to Beirut to offer him immunity in exchange for information – but did he secretly help his old friend escape?

Anna Maxwell Martin plays a fictional investigator working for MI5 in A Spy Among Friends. So would she make a great spy in real life?

“I’d make an excellent spy!” laughs Anna. “I do have a big gob and it does run loose a lot, but when push comes to shove I’d be on it like a car bonnet.”

The series launches on Thursday December 08 2022 with all episodes available on ITVX.

A largely unknown cast starts in teen drama Tell Me Everything (Credit: ITVX)

Tell Me Everything

Provocative new teen drama Tell Me Everything follows six teenagers living their lives in a world full of stress and social media.

It doesn’t shy away from the mental health issues faced by young people growing up in the 2020s.

Featuring a largely unknown cast, the story revolves around 16-year-old Johnny, played by newcomer Eden H Davies.

“It’s my first TV role, which is a little bit terrifying,” says Eden. “No pressure!

“If it rains when you’re filming, someone comes over and holds an umbrella over you which is really strange. I spent 18 years learning how to hold my own umbrella!”

All six episodes of Tell Me Everything stream on ITVX from Thursday December 08 2022.

Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson star in period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Credit: Drama Republic/ITVX)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four-part period murder-mystery adapted from the novel by Sara Collins.

Karla-Simone Spence plays young Jamaican girl Frannie, who is born into a life of slavery.

Frannie joins a household in Georgian London, and embarks on an affair with her mistress Madame Benham.

When she finds her lover dead beside her in bed, Frannie is carted off to jail – and faces charges of murder.

“Frannie is one of a kind!” says Karla. “She falls in love with her mistress, and her story takes so many twists and turns.

“It’s not just about trauma, but about love and all the different things she experiences.”

All four episodes of The Confessions of Frannie Langton will stream from Thursday December 08 2022 on ITVX.

The comedy Plebs returns for a final one-off feature length special on ITVX (Credit: Rise Films)

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome

The hit comedy series Plebs returns for a one-off spin-off which brings the show to a close.

Tom Rosenthal, Ryan Sampson, Jon Ponting and Tom Basden return as their four characters join the army in peace-time, hoping for discounts in local restaurants.

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome was filmed in Wales and Bulgaria.

“It’s more of the same, but longer!” laughs Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal. “And I got to wield a sword.”

The one-off comedy launches on Thursday December 08 2022 on ITVX.

David Tennant stars in Litvinenko (Credit: ITV Studios/ITVX)

ITVX best shows: Litvinenko

David Tennant stars as the real-life former Russian KGB agent poisoned in a London hotel.

The Doctor Who actor plays Alexander Litvinenko, who called police to his hospital beside to report his own murder in 2006.

Alexander knew he was going to die, and claimed Vladimir Putin was behind it.

In the four-part series, Russian Margarita Levieva plays Litvinenko’s wife Marina, who campaigned tirelessly for justice over his killing.

“We all know this terrible thing happened, but that’s just the beginning of what took place,” says Margarita. “The next 10 to 15 years has been Marina’s journey, making sure his story gets heard.

“Marina was very involved in the project. We found we had a lot in common and I can call her a friend. But playing her was challenging because she has such a specific accent.”

The series launches on Thursday December 15 2022 with all episodes available on ITVX.

New drama series Riches serves up plenty of glamour (Credit: Greenacre for ITVX)

ITVX best shows: Riches

Riches is a modern-day Dynasty!

It follows the goings-on of the mega-rich Richards family, led by London-based business tycoon Stephen (Holby City‘s fan favourite Hugh Quarshie).

It also stars Deborah Ayorinde as his estranged daughter Nina, and Sarah Niles as his wife, Claudia.

“I’ve dubbed this ‘television noir’,” says Hugh. “Not just because it’s a predominantly black cast, but a lot of scenes shine light on darkness and the main character, Nina, isn’t exactly a model of virtue. She has a ruthless streak!”

All six episodes of Riches air on ITVX from Thursday 22 December 2022.

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris star in psychological thriller Without Sin (Credit: ITVX)

Without Sin

Vicky McClure is the big draw for this four-part psychological thriller, set in Nottingham.

The Line of Duty actress plays a grieving mother, Stella, who discovers her 14-year-old daughter Maisy dead with a bloodied man standing over her.

Johnny Harris – Vicky’s co-star in This is England – plays the suspected killer in Without Sin.

It focuses on “restorative justice”, which brings Stella face-to-face with the man convicted of her daughter’s murder.

And Vicky doesn’t rule out a second series.

“It’s a self-contained story – but any character in any story when it’s television can go anywhere, so let’s wait and see!” says Vicky.

All four episodes of Without Sin air on ITVX from Thursday 28 December 2022.

ITVX best shows: Loaded in Paradise

This new gameshow sees party-loving pairs hop around the Greek islands in a quest to spend 50,000 euros.

There’s a gold card loaded with cash, but only one of the five pairs of contestants can control it at any time.

So while one pair rushes to spend it, the others all hunt them down, desperate to get their hands on the card.

Sounds a bit like Hunted on holiday!

All 15 episodes will be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 28 December 2022.

Helena Bonham Carter plays soap queen Noele Gordon in Nolly (Credit: ITVX)

ITVX best shows coming in early 2023: Nolly

The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter stars as Noele Gordon, in a three-part drama charting how the Crossroads soap legend was sacked.

Written by Russell T Davies – who won critical acclaim for his groundbreaking series It’s A Sin – Nolly tells how Noele was abruptly sacked from her role as Meg Richardson in the long-running soap at the height of her fame.

“I wasn’t a great loyal watcher of Crossroads, but I was very aware of it (growing up),” says Helena. ” But I hadn’t really taken on board the sacking.

“I went on YouTube and saw Noele the night she was sacked.

“She went on Russell Harty… And I thought: ‘My God. That woman has such guts.'”

Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss also stars as showman Larry Grayson, her close friend.

Richard Lintern, who played Lyell Centre head Thomas Chamberlain in Silent Witness, joins as suave motel manager David Hunter.

Real-life husband and wife Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes play disgraced politician John Stonehouse and his wife, Barbara (Credit: ITVX)

Stonehouse

Three-part drama Stonehouse stars real-life husband and wife Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes as John Stonehouse and his wife, Barbara.

Matthew and Keeley met on Spooks, and Stonehouse is the first time they’ve reunited on telly since Ashes to Ashes.

Matthew portrays real life disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse.

He vanished from a Florida hotel in 1974, leaving a large pile of clothes on the beach as he attempted to fake his own death.

At first his horrified family, and the public, thought sharks had eaten him.

But Stonehouse had acted as a spy – and had an affair with his secretary.

Unforgotten series 5: Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan read through their scripts ahead of filming (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten

The fifth series of the hit crime drama Unforgotten will air on ITVX in early 2023 – with a change of leading lady!

It stars Little Boy Blue actress Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James, alongside returning Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan.

Sinéad replaces Nicola Walker, whose popular character Cassie was killed off at the end of season 4.

The new series follows Jess and Sunny as they investigate a mysterious cold case – and attempt to adapt to each other (often unsuccessfully).

Crime

The second season of Irving Welsh’s thriller Crime will air on ITVX in 2023.

Six episodes are currently being filmed in Scotland.

Dougray Scott returns as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox, and his real-life son Gabriel Scott will also appear.

John Simm also returns, and the cast line-up includes Rebecca Root and Laura Fraser.

“You find out why Lennox became a cop and go back into the history of his childhood, his life a little bit more,” says Dougray.

“He’s made a shift in his life – but you quickly understand that a leopard can’t really change their spots.”

Stormzy and Harry Kane are among the famous faces superimposed in the comedy series Deep Fake Neighbour Wars (Credit: Tiger Aspect Productions)

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars

This six-part comedy series uses deep fake technology to superimpose famous faces on impressionists.

So the celebs look like they are in everyday situations rowing with their neighbours!

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, Idris Elba, Stormzy, Harry Kane and Adele all ‘appear’ in the comedy.

Other ITVX new shows to look out for later in 2023

Investigative documentaries include Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight, and The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker.

Stephen Fry narrates natural history doc A Year On Planet Earth.

It showcases 60 locations around the globe, made by some of the team who worked on Blue Planet and Planet Earth II.

