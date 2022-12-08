The top Christmas dinner crimes have been revealed by Brits disgusted at some of the grub served up on December 25.

Undoubtedly the most anticipated meal of the year, Brits push the boat out with turkey with all the trimmings.

But some people seem to think those trimmings should include sweetcorn, Yorkshire puddings and ketchup.

So what’s the worst Christmas dinner crime you can commit on Christmas Day?

Read on and we’ll tell you!

How many are you guilty of?

The festive feast is undoubtedly the best meal of the year (Credit: Pexels)

Top Christmas dinner crimes revealed

The top Christmas dinner crimes have been revealed in a new survey by cooking thermometer brand Thermapen.

It has uncovered the top 10 crimes committed by home cooks on December 25.

Some 2,000 Brits were surveyed, and some of the crimes really do need addressing!

Baked beans with your roast turkey dinner, anyone?

Yes, really!

Baked beans with your roast and other Christmas dinner crimes

The stand-out crime committed against Christmas dinners was witnessed by a whopping 66% of those surveyed.

They admitted to being disgusted over witnessing someone adding baked beans to their plate on December 25.

Joint second place, with 59% of voters highlighting these particular crimes, is serving undercooked turkey and having a family member cover their festive feast with ketchup.

Leaving the giblets in the turkey comes next with 50%, while being served lumpy gravy is something 41% of respondents just can’t abide.

Roasties aren’t the potato of choice for everyone, it seems (Credit: Pexels)

A side of chips?

Potatoes play a key role in the traditional Christmas dinner, and it’s the crispier the better when it comes to our roasties on December 25.

However, it seems some Brits aren’t fans of roast potatoes and opt for different potato-based options.

Some 45% said they see it as a crime when one of their family members has chips with their Christmas roast.

Another option being served up and considered wrong is serving mashed potatoes with the festive feast – 11% complained about that one.

Frozen roast potatoes are also a big no-no with 19% of those polled.

A side of sweetcorn?

Other controversial – and downright criminal – side orders include sweetcorn. Some 34% cited that as their top Christmas dinner crime.

Others – 13% – stated that serving a Yorkshire pudding with a turkey dinner is just downright wrong.

Traditionally it should only be served with beef.

Others took issue with cutting corners on Christmas Day.

Using packet bread sauce was seen as a crime by 14% of respondents.

Apparently it’s frowned upon if you don’t make it yourself from scratch.

Using packet stuffing was another no-no, with 8% of Brits citing it as a Christmas dinner crime.

Other items that get a roasting include serving mushy sprouts (34%) and adding hot sauce to your Christmas dinner plate (38%).

Do you have a Yorkshire pudding with your Christmas dinner? (Credit: Unsplash)

To sprout or not to sprout…

Those polled were also asked about the great sprout debate.

In surprising news, 52% said they were sprout lovers, 26% hated them – and 22% could take them or leave them.

Jason Webb, MD of Thermapen, said: “The survey shows the top Christmas lunch crimes, according to the nation, including an undercooked turkey in second place and a dry turkey coming in at number seven.

“Both of these situations can be avoided by using a meat thermometer to minimise stress and ensure you end up with tender, succulent meat for the family to enjoy.”

It’s said the average Brit will consume three full festive lunches during December, so will you be sticking with traditional, or breaking the Christmas dinner code?

