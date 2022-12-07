Luxury Christmas gifts are the last thing on the minds of some children this festive season, as the cost-of-living crisis rages.

Some kids have admitted that they’re so “used to having nothing” that they’re asking Santa for “anything” this year.

Others, meanwhile, have simply asked for “clean clothes”.

One pub has shared the wishes of children when it comes to their Christmas gifts during the cost-of-living crisis (Credit: Unsplash)

Heartbreaking reality over Christmas gifts during cost-of-living crisis

The heartbreaking reality facing many families this Christmas has been revealed by staff at Northumberland’s Percy Arms.

A present for my dad. He’s sad since my mum died and not in a good place.

They invited families to write their festive wishes on tags and hang them on the pub’s Christmas tree.

It’s fair to say they most probably didn’t expect to receive some of the replies that they did.

And, as a result, some of the wishes reduced staff to tears.

Kids make their heartbreaking Christmas wishes

One girl, 15, wrote on her tag: “A present for my dad. He’s sad since my mum died and not in a good place.”

An eight-year-old girl said: “Clean clothes, please. Mine are dirty.”

A note written on behalf of a boy aged 17 read: “Anything, as he’s used to getting nothing.”

Christmas is set to be a bleak time for many children as the cost-of-living crisis rages (Credit: Pexels)

Staff ‘blown away’ by messages

The tree is part of a community organisation called Christmas For All.

It has created a tag for each child, giving their age, gender and outline their wish.

Once they’re hung on the tree, customers are invited to choose one.

They will then fulfil the request and return the gifts to the pub.

They will them be passed to Christmas For All who will distribute in time for Christmas.

It’s said that 2,000 gifts are needed for south-east Northumberland alone.

Staff at the pub admitted they were “blown away” by the humble festive wishes and hope the majority of the children will have their wishes made real.

Posting on Facebook, they also urged: “Please help us in spreading a little Christmas cheer to those who are in need of it most this year.

“Christmas 2022 is all about giving.”

‘Shaken to the core’

Organiser Oliver Bennet said the children’s requests “had shaken each and every one of us to the core”.

He added: “You can read about hardship and food banks and poverty. But to see, written down in black and white, young children asking simply for some clean clothes for Christmas – well, that really hits you.

“And many of them – despite having so little themselves – put others’ happiness before their own.

“That’s the real spirit of Christmas isn’t it – and it’s heartbreaking that it’s taking children to remind us of that.”

