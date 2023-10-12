5 changes This Morning must make as bosses ‘desperately plot January relaunch’

ITV This Morning has had a pretty rough year of it following the exits of its two biggest stars – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But now it’s all change. Phil quit in May after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague. Meanwhile, Holly stepped down this week for the sake of her family following the alleged kidnap plot she faced.

Now, with an expert suggesting that This Morning could be plotting a January relaunch, here’s five changes the show needs to make to revive it.

Both Holly and Phil have left This Morning this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV This Morning changes

Following Holly’s exit, TV critic and former This Morning expert Ian Hyland told ED!: “What will happen to This Morning now? ITV will be hoping to steady the ship until Christmas but I suspect there will be a wholesale relaunch in January with perhaps a new main female presenter taking over from Holly.”

New power duo

Of course first of all, the show needs to find a new daytime power duo. Despite the controversy of the last year, Holly and Phil were the faces of the daytime show. Thanks to them and their friendship, millions tuned in.

But now they’re gone, who could fill that spot? There’s been a few rumours about who could take over from Holly from Alison Hammond to Rochelle Humes.

However, it seems viewers are going to want a new duo at the face of This Morning. We’re rooting for Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson. Or Alison and Dermot O’Leary! Or we could have an all female duo like Josie and Alison!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Keep ITV viewers

Many viewers tuned into the show to watch two best friends interview stars, have a giggle and try out new trends and foods. But with the recent controversy surrounding the show in recent months, many viewers threatened to boycott and stop watching.

Going forward, it’s obvious that This Morning needs to make some major changes to keep – and invite – viewers to watch.

This essentially means giving them what they want – that good feel to the show again, interesting segments and those iconic and very unique interviews with interesting guests.

This Morning may be plotting a relaunch following Holly’s exit (Credit: ITV)

No more scandal!

We think the show has had its fair share of scandals in the last year – let’s cast our minds back to ‘Queuegate’ and then obviously the whole Schofield drama.

But who wants constant ongoing drama? One big change going forward that This Morning needs to make is ensuring there’s no scandal surrounding the show.

Let’s bring it back to the family show it has always been!

Revive its original ‘family show’ feel

That leads onto the next point. We want This Morning’s original feel back. The perfect family-friendly daytime show to keep us entertained through the morning.

The good old feel-good segments and banter between the hosts is what viewers love most about the show. It seems anyway!

We couldn’t think of anything better than to get that back after a tough year.

Bring back favourite This Morning stars

Now, this may be reaching a bit but why not bring back some of This Morning’s favourite stars. Viewers love Josie, Alison, Craig and Dermot – but they also miss a few presenters!

There were recent calls for Ruth Langsford to make a return to the daytime sofa and we wouldn’t object!

Read more: This Morning in chaos as ‘triple blow’ leaves bosses scrambling to arrange ‘on-air auditions’ for Holly’s replacement

We’d also love to see Rylan Clark make a comeback… maybe alongside Ruth. Is that the new power duo?!

Bringing back familiar faces will no doubt win over viewers and get many people back on side!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What changes do you think This Morning should make? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.