ITV bosses face crisis meetings to save the This Morning brand in the wake of Holly Willoughby’s departure following a “triple blow” to the series, a report claims.

According to the Mirror, the daytime programme is “reeling” from the departure of co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in recent months.

Additionally, the tabloid highlights how This Morning also missed out on a NTAs gong for the first time in over a decade in early December.

The newspaper suggests that not picking up a National TV Award could be a sign the show is “losing favour” with viewers.

But a more pressing issue could concern who execs decide is the next presenting partnership to lead This Morning forward.

This Morning said goodbye to Holly Willoughby at the start of Wednesday’s programme, including with this opening titles tribute (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning news: ‘The door is open for a completely fresh start’

The Mirror indicates a resolution to the matter may come in rapid order. But Holly’s announcement earlier this week she has left the series after 14 years may have affected any recruitment process.

A source is said to have told the tabloid: “Until the start of the week, the decision was who would partner Holly and build the show’s reputation back up. They’re back to square one.”

They’re back to square one.

And another insider is quoted as saying: “No one would have wished for Holly to leave but now the door is open for a completely fresh start.”

The Mirror also reported “the usual roster of hosts” will fill in for Holly in the mean time. And this, the newspaper claims, “will effectively [mean they are] holding audition trials live on air”.

Holly Willoughby co-hosted This Morning for 14 years (Credit: YouTube)

Furthermore, the race to replace Phil and Holly may already be on.

One body language expert assessed how Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes were “confident” and had “great energy” together as they delivered a a “very well managed” tribute to Holly at the start of Wednesday’s (October 11) episode.

Could Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes be the new Phil and Holly? (Credit: YouTube)

Additionally, a friend of Holly’s reportedly reflected to the Mirror: “Holly felt she had to go, but she got in touch to say how moved she was by the tribute, it meant a lot to her.”

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning and Holly Willoughby for comment on the Mirror’s claims.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

