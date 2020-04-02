ITV and BBC to pause programming tonight in Clap for our Carers tribute

ITV and the BBC will pause programming on Thursday night to Clap for our Carers.

Tonight (April 2) at 8pm, the nation is invited to pay tribute to the NHS staff and other key workers working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, thousands across the country came together to clap outside their homes for our key health care workers.

Tyne Bridge was one landmark that turned blue for the NHS (Credit: David Whinham / SplashNews.com)

Tonight, ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show at 8pm, ITV will switch off the channel.

It's to urge members of the public to applaud outside their homes.

ITV's regular programming will be replaced by idents.

ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS.

It will encourage viewers to donate to NHS Charities Together.

What has ITV said?

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive at ITV, said: "ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS and carers.

"They are doing such a vital and fantastic role.

Thank you for all your incredible messages for loved ones and key workers. Keep them coming!

"So we will pause our programming at 8pm to applaud the heroes within the NHS for the remarkable efforts they are making.

"And raise as much money for NHS charities as we can thanks to our viewers’ generosity."

In addition, creator of the movement Annemarie Plas added: "I am really delighted that ITV is backing the initiative.

"And helping keep that Thursday 8pm moment alive."

NHS Charities Together Chief Executive Ellie Orton said: "Joining the wonderful wave of support for the NHS is already making such a difference.

Annemarie is the creator of the #ClapforourCarers movement (Credit: ITV)

"Today, and because of the brilliant British people, we have already raised nearly £17 million for our Covid-19 Urgent Appeal."

She added: "Now with ITV’s generosity to give free air time to remind everyone of the opportunity to express their love and thanks.

"We are even more grateful so thank you.

"We are distributing funds to over 140 NHS charities who are the legal way that the NHS receives, holds and spends charitable funds.

"These funds are above and beyond the funds that the government has provided and together we help provide the very best care for NHS patients."

In addition, the Clap for our Carers campaign will now continue on a weekly basis.

