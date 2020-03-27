Woman who set up Clap For Our Carers tribute stunned by nation's response

The woman who set up the Clap For Our Carers tribute for the NHS has been stunned by the nation's response as she appeared on This Morning.

The Initiative invited the British public to join in a collective round of applause on Thursday night (March 27) to say thank you to NHS staff, who are literally risking their lives every day amid the coronavirus crisis.

Annemarie Plas appeared on Friday's show (March 27) and called for the nation to clap for health workers every Thursday at 8pm.

Annemarie appeared on This Morning to discuss the nation's response (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus: Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte clap for our NHS and carers

What did she say?

She told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "Seeing all the footage that has been posted... I felt so together with everybody.

"That's what we needed in this time."

Annemarie, who is from the Netherlands, watched people in Holland applaud health care workers and wanted to bring it to the UK.

She said: "I just put it together and put it on my social channels. From there, it just snowballed.

"Then you find out Victoria Beckham is probably [doing it]."

Last night we all put our hands together to thank the key workers battling the coronavirus pandemic - and our applause continues today 👏#clapforNHS #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/2aFEGnTHTj — This Morning (@thismorning) March 27, 2020

When asked the moment she realised the campaign had gone viral, Annemarie said: "My friends were sending me screenshots of people like journalists picking it up.

"It was a cherry on the cake when Victoria Beckham was willing to spread this message. It made me feel like maybe this is going to happen."

Eamonn and Ruth then applauded yoga teacher Annemarie and branded her a "hero".

Revealing she would like this is happen every Thursday, Annemarie added: "Yep if people can, that would be amazing."

Speaking about her tips to try and stay relaxed during his pandemic, Annemarie said: "If you feel like your brain is taking over and you're thinking all these horrendous thoughts, realise one thing - this is just an organ producing something.

Ruth and Eamonn branded Annemarie a "hero" on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"Secondly, focus on your breath. Feel your body and then you bring yourself back to your body."

Last night saw thousands across the UK clap to show support for NHS workers.

Who showed support?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - were among those paying tribute.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a video of the young royals enthusiastically clapping.

It was captioned: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Read more: Coronavirus: Britain turns blue for NHS in fight against COVID-19

The Royal Family's Twitter page also shared a message.

It read: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

Thank you to all the NHS staff and key workers for the dedication and sacrifices throughout this crisis.

Did you clap? Share your experiences and pictures on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix