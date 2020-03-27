Gemma Collins and Stacey Solomon lead celebrities clapping to pay tribute to NHS

Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes were among the celebrities clapping for the NHS last night.

On Thursday evening (March 27) at 8pm, the nation came together to clap for the NHS and key workers currently risking their lives to help those affected by coronavirus.

Initiative Clap For Our Carers invited the British public to join in a collective round of applause to say thank you to NHS staff.

Stacey Solomon clapped along with baby Rex (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey and Gemma were left in tears over the emotional tribute - which was set up by Annemarie Plas.

Mum-of-three Stacey shared a video to her Instagram Stories showing her and baby son Rex clapping.

She wrote: "I don't even know if you can hear but the whole street is clapping and I had to stop the camera because I was about to burst into tears."

In another video, a tearful Stacey added: "I've never felt luckier to be in isolation with my family knowing that there's so many incredible people out there risking their lives.

"We love you so much."

Stacey was emotional during the tribute (Credit: Instagram)

Former Dancing On Ice star Gemma was also left emotional and thanked the NHS on her Instagram.

What did Gemma say?

In a video, she said: "So, I just did the clap for the NHS and..." as she got choked up.

"It was really emotional to see everyone coming together at this time.

"Everyone's in the unknown at the minute and it's just amazing that everyone came out and showed their support.

"It's just a really scary time, I didn't think I'd be this scared but I am. We've just got to stay calm and hope this goes away really quickly."

David and Victoria Beckham and their family also joined the nation in clapping for the NHS.

In a video shared to the former footballer's Instagam, David and his children Harper, eight, Cruz, 15, and Romeo, 17, showed their support.

What did they say?

Victoria is heard saying: "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people working so hard in the NHS.

"All the doctors and nurses keeping us safe."

David added: "We're so proud of you guys. Thank you so much."

Rochelle Humes clapped along with her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three.

In a video on Instagram, the This Morning star said: "Say thank you NHS. Keep clapping. We love you. We couldn't do it without you," as her daughters repeated after their mum.

Rochelle Humes clapped along with her daughters (Credit: Instagram)

Dad-of-four Peter Andre and his family also clapped along as they thanked the NHS.

In a video, the star said: "Yay to the NHS staff! Love you NHS."

Peter, whose wife Emily is a doctor, captioned the post: "A million round of applause from us here at home to the wonderful @nhswebsite @nhsmillion and all key workers."

Ruth shared a video of herself clapping and whistling outside of their home.

She wrote: "It’s not much but it shows we care."

Piers clapped and cheered outside his home in Kensington, London.

He wrote: "That was brilliant..."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - also clapped.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the young royals clapping enthusiastically.

It was captioned: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Thank you to the NHS staff and key workers working extremely hard during this time.

