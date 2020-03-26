Coronavirus: Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte clap for our NHS and carers

At 8pm tonight millions of Britons stopped what they were doing inside their homes to show their support to the NHS working hard to support and help the nation throughout the coronavirus crisis.

George, Louis and Charlotte clap for the NHS (Credit: Kensington Palace Instagram)

Initiative Clap For Our Carers invited the British public to join in a collective round of applause to say thank you to NHS staff, who are literally risking their lives every day.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.

In response, Princes George and Louis and sister Princess Charlotte were among the many wanting to express their gratitude.

And the Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children enthusiastically clapping.

Consequently, the Royal Family's Twitter account also gave praise.

Its message read: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.” We thank you all 👏👏👏 @NHSuk #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/WWZouHw0bg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2020

Social media was flooded with messages, pictures and images from around the UK...

Clap For Our Carers across the nation

This is our street in Mossley clapping for our wonderful NHS workers. However, we are constantly clapping and are grateful not only for all you are doing during this time of crisis but in all you do throughout every minute of every day throughout the year #clapforourcarers #NHS pic.twitter.com/sm2r5s7bRt — Ben Chadderton (@MrBChad84) March 26, 2020

We live in the hills outside Carrickfergus, and I didn't think many people would be out, our whole street was out clapping 👏💜 #clapforourcarers #clapforNHS — Beth Glenfield (@_Bethgg) March 26, 2020

Michael Jackson’s Heal The World being played LOUDLY in South Acton right now. #clapforourcarers — Charlotte Morgan (@MorganBroadcast) March 26, 2020

That was very special... well done to @NHSuk we love you x👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #clapforNHS — Nichola Chandler (@nikchandler) March 26, 2020

Celebs lend their support

Celebrities also got in on the act, with Eamonn Holmes and David Walliams among those pledging their support...

Well that worked a treat #clapforNHS ..... @RuthieeL and I clapped for everyone , no matter what their #NHS job is. We salute you all and we are needing you like never before. And to the people who are our Family and friends within the #NHS you make us so proud to know you. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) March 26, 2020

The NHS has responded on social media to the outpouring by saying simply: "That was emotional."

That was emotional 💙 — NHS (@NHSuk) March 26, 2020

Thank you to all the NHS staff and key workers for the dedication and sacrifices throughout this crisis.

