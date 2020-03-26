The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Coronavirus: Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte clap for our NHS and carers

By Karen Hyland
Tags: Coronavirus, NHS, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

At 8pm tonight millions of Britons stopped what they were doing inside their homes to show their support to the NHS working hard to support and help the nation throughout the coronavirus crisis.

George, Louis and Charlotte clap for the NHS (Credit: Kensington Palace Instagram)

Initiative Clap For Our Carers invited the British public to join in a collective round of applause to say thank you to NHS staff, who are literally risking their lives every day.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.

In response, Princes George and Louis and sister Princess Charlotte were among the many wanting to express their gratitude.

And the Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children enthusiastically clapping.

An accompanying message read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Consequently, the Royal Family's Twitter account also gave praise.

Its message read: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

Social media was flooded with messages, pictures and images from around the UK...

Clap For Our Carers across the nation

Celebs lend their support

Celebrities also got in on the act, with Eamonn Holmes and David Walliams among those pledging their support...

The NHS has responded on social media to the outpouring by saying simply: "That was emotional."

Thank you to all the NHS staff and key workers for the dedication and sacrifices throughout this crisis.

Did you clap? Share your experiences and pictures on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix 

