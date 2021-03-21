ITV has denied reports that Ben Shephard will take over from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Reports today (March 21) suggested bosses wanted to put the show in the hands of “consummate professional” Ben following the departure of Morgan.

It was said he would front GMB from Monday to Wednesday alongside Susanna Reid until September.

Then bosses would “assess how the partnership is going down with viewers”.

However, ITV has told ED! that the reports are “completely untrue”.

What did ITV say about Ben replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

ITV denied the reports.

A spokesperson said: “It is all completely untrue.”

It does appear that Ben features heavily in the plans for the show’s future, though.

“Ben is an existing part of the GMB presenting family and all will continue to share the presenting duties across the week.”

Ratings are rising

The rep also dismissed reports that the show’s ratings have been “plummeting” since Piers’ departure.

He left earlier this month after an on-screen debate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

It was reported that viewers had been deserting the show in their droves, but ITV has said this simply isn’t the case.

Ben is an existing part of the GMB presenting family and all will continue to share the presenting duties across the week.

A spokesperson for GMB said: “In real terms, GMB’s share of viewing continues to grow.

“This week was up 6% when compared to the same week last year and year to date is up 17% compared to 2020.”

Who will take over from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

A source previously told the Mail on Sunday: “TV and GMB bosses were totally unprepared for Piers going. Obviously the circumstances were out of the blue and nobody had a back-up plan.”

Of Ben, the source added that he is “adored by the staff and much of the audience”.

They added: “He certainly isn’t like-for-like for Piers, but then who is?”

Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh’s names have also been in the frame to take over the reins of the breakfast news show.

