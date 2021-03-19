On ITV show Good Morning Britain today, guest Paddy McGuinness poked fun at former soap star Patsy Palmer for storming off the programme.

Earlier this week, the ex EastEnders actress abruptly ended her interview on the show after taking issue with the way it described her to viewers.

However on Friday’s (March 19) episode of GMB, Paddy was delighted with the way it described him – and used it as an opportunity to quip about what happened with Patsy.

Paddy McGuinness joked about Patsy’s interview on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness pokes fun at Patsy storming off ITV show Good Morning Britain

The Bolton comedian, 47, was on to chat about his involvement in Comic Relief 2021.

GMB hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway welcomed Paddy onto the programme via video link and he initially apologised for the set-up, revealing he was filming on his phone from a hotel.

He then noticed the on-screen graphic referred to him as ‘comedy genius Paddy McGuinness’.

Paddy McGuinness ITV Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

“Well done on the ‘comedy genius Paddy McGuinness’, there’s no walking off here with that!” he joked, grinning.

“Oh no, I am not… I’m going nowhere… oh, this is what you want.”

Earlier this week, host Ben Shephard apologised as an angry Patsy Palmer, 48, hung up on the programme.

Ben and his co-host Susanna Reid had the former Bianca Jackson star on via video link from her home in Malibu, California.

Patsy wasn’t happy with a line that read ‘addict to wellness guru’ (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Patsy Palmer on GMB?

However, not long after she appeared on the programme, she cut the interview short and accused GMB of unnecessarily bringing up her past struggles – taking issue with it saying she had gone from ‘addict to wellness guru’.

Before the conversation could get properly underway, Patsy said: “You know what, I don’t even want to do this interview. I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.

“So I am just going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and say it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen.”

GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid apologised (Credit: ITV)

She argued that her issues were “years ago”, were “talked about” and were now “over”.

Patsy added: “I am not going to talk to you, don’t worry about it but I don’t want to talk to you.”

Ben told viewers it was not the show’s intention to cause offence. He pointed out that “addict to wellness guru” was actually a quote from Patsy’s book.

The Tipping Point star explained: “It wasn’t our intention, Patsy, certainly wasn’t our intention to hurt Patsy.”

