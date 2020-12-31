Paddy McGuinness wife: How did the comedian meet Christine?

Paddy McGuinness is set to delight the nation by hosting a New Year’s Eve spectacular tonight (Thursday December 31), but will his wife be watching from home?

From 9pm, The Big New Year’s In promises a star-studded live extravaganza with celeb guests and music.

Paddy, 47, will also invite viewers to play along in a quiz looking back at the last, extraordinary 12 months.

How did the lovable rogue turned family man meet his wife, Christine?

Paddy is happily married to wife Christine (Credit: Elliot / SplashNews.com)

When did Paddy McGuinness make his TV debut?

Lancashire-born Paddy first made his TV debut in the mid-1990s as a contestant on a string of dating shows, including Davina McCall’s God’s Gift.

But it wasn’t until he hooked up with old school friend Peter Kay that he became a star.

First in That Peter Kay Thing and then in the classic Channel 4 sitcom, Phoenix Nights, the two forged a strong working relationship.

They both went on to star in spin-off series, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere.

Paddy starred with Peter in Phoenix Nights (Credit: YouTube)

Are Paddy and Peter still friends?

The two were best friends in school, and remain friends to this day.

Their friendship was in full view when notoriously publicity-shy Peter took to Twitter to warn fans that a Channel 5 documentary was not an official biography.

Snapping back with some hilarious banter, Paddy replied: “Never mind that. When did you start speaking in the third person?”

Paddy and Christine tied the knot in 2011 (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Who is Paddy’s wife?

Paddy married former Miss Liverpool, Christine Martin, in 2011.

The couple had been together for three years before they tied the knot at Thornton Manor on the Wirral.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing, and earlier this year Christine, 32, says that lockdown “saved” their marriage.

We’re both in the same boat for the first time in our lives.

Before the pandemic, she says the two were like “passing ships in the night” and would often row about childcare or other domestic issues.

She told The Mirror: “We’re both in the same boat for the first time in our lives, we’re both completely equal, we’re both stay-at-home parents right now.

“And that’s it. No one’s going anywhere.”

Christine and Paddy have three children (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How many children do Paddy and Christine have?

The couple have three children – twins Penelope and Leo, both seven, and Felicity, four.

In 2017, Christine revealed that the twins were autistic.

She later revealed that Felicity had also been showing symptoms of the condition.

The Big New Year’s In starts tonight (Thursday December 31) at 9pm on BBC One

