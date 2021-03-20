Piers Morgan has hit out at the “woke brigade” in one of his latest tweets on social media platform Twitter.

The former Good Morning Britain host shared a link to an article which claimed death threats had been levelled against his pal Sharon Osbourne.

She is said to have hired security after she appeared on American TV supporting Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle.

Ex-GMB host Piers Morgan has laid into trolls issuing death threats to Sharon Osbourne in one of his latest tweets (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan latest: What did he say about Sharon Osbourne?

Piers retweeted the link to the article and slammed the “woke brigade”.

He said: “This is true, and so disgusting.

If you don’t agree with them, they want to kill you.

“The woke brigade are the new fascists.”

Read more: Piers Morgan insists he is filming new ITV shows

He then added: “If you don’t agree with them, they want to kill you.”

It’s not the first time Piers has referenced death threats.

Back in February, police launched an investigation after Piers was targeted by trolls on social media.

He was told: “You’re getting killed,” while his son Spencer was also on the receiving end of the threats.

Piers quit GMB after a row about Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers’ followers say about his tweet?

Piers’ followers appeared to have his back on the whole.

One commented: “They don’t want debate or disagreement. They want silence or compliance with their narrative. Now they want use violence to shut people up.”

Read more: Piers Morgan declares ‘majority of Brits back me’ after latest Ofcom complaints

Another added: “Agreed, disgusting and should never happen.”

A third replied: “My opinion differs from a lot of people a lot of the time, not once have I ever thought about sending a death threat. This should not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

‘You all need to do better’

However, others slammed Piers – and his comments about the Duchess of Sussex that led to the end of his career at GMB.

“Her comments were disgusting. Your comments were disgusting. Their response is disgusting. You all need to do better,” said one Piers follower.

Another added: “Don’t be ridiculous Piers. Woke means just wanting equality and justices for all. Aren’t those things every decent person should want?”

