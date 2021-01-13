Detective Steve Wilkins is the central character of ITV’s latest true-crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, but is he still with the police?

Hollywood star Luke Evans plays DS Wilkins in the three-part series, which stars Keith Allen as killer John Cooper.

Hollywood star Luke Evans plays DS Steve Wilkins (Credit: ITV)

Is Steve Wilkins still a police officer?

No, Steve retired after Operation Ottowa.

He went on to write a critically acclaimed book about the case, titled The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Bullseye Killer.

The series gets its title from, and is inspired by, Steve’s book, which he published in 2013.

Interestingly, Steve co-wrote it with ITV News reporter Jonathan Hill, who is also in the drama as he covered the murders on TV at the time.

Actor David Fynn plays Jonathan in the series.

David Fynn plays ITV journalist Jonathan Hill (Credit: ITV)

Where is Steve Wilkins now and what has he said about the show?

The BBC reported that Steve now lives in Cheshire. He heaped praise on the cast of The Pembrokeshie Murders for their portrayal of the events in his book.

He said: “I cannot speak too highly of their understanding, sensitivity and professionalism and commitment to getting it right.

Luke wanted to know the detail of the investigation, how I would do and say things.

“They quickly understood that they were depicting real people, many who are still carrying the scars.”

Steve Wilkins is now retired and living in Cheshire (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

What does ex police officer Steve Wilkins think of Luke Evans?

Luke, Steve said, came across as a “lovely guy” and a real “professional”.

He continued, speaking to the Beeb: “Luke wanted to know the detail of the investigation, how I would do and say things and why certain decisions were made. He wanted to know about the victims and their families as he really cares.”

And in a chat with Wales Online, Steve said he was surprised that bosses had cast Luke to play him on screen – and revealed some thought comedian Johnny Vegas would have been more suitable.

He told the publication: “When they came and said ‘Luke Evans is going to be in it’ I was really surprised that someone like him wanted to do it. When I met him I realised why.

“Lots of people were joking saying people like Johnny Vegas should play me.”

Keith Allen portrays killer John Cooper in the three-part drama (Credit: ITV)

What is The Pembrokeshire Murders about?

ITV’s drama details the investigation into John Cooper and his links to two double murders in the 1980s.

Police didn’t manage to charge anyone through the initial investigations, but Steve Wilkins got on the case in 2006.

Forensic science had progressed in the years since and Steve hoped to find DNA on pieces of evidence from the crimes that would connect them to Cooper.

The Pembrokeshire murders is about their efforts to bring him to justice.

