If The Pembrokeshire Murders barrister Gerard Elias looks familiar it’s esteemed actor Owen Teale!

The star has been in a number of TV shows and films, but how much do you know about his acting career?

Read on to find out more about the Welsh star.

Own Teale is a Welsh actor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Owen Teale and who does he play in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

Owen Teale is a Welsh actor, born in Glamorgan in the south of Wales. In ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders, he plays barrister Gerard Elias.

In the ITV drama, Gerard is the barrister who has ultimate responsibility of bringing killer John Cooper to justice.

Read more: The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV1: Where is John Cooper’s wife now?

He is tasked with prosecuting Cooper and getting him convicted for the double murders.

In real life, Owen is married to actress Sylvestra Le Touzel.

He plays barrister Gerard Elias in The Pembrokeshire Murders (Credit: ITV)

Was Owen Teale in A Discovery of Witches?

Yes, some viewers might recognise Owen from the Sky series A Discovery of Witches.

In that fantasy show he plays Peter Knox, a high-ranking witch.

Knox is a member of the Congregation – a council of nine representing daemons, witches, and vampires. The group first formed during the Crusades to protect their kind from humans.

He was CI Philip Osborne in Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What else has Owen Teale been in?

Of course, Owen’s acting CV is broad and others will remember he was in shows such as Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones.

He featured in Line Of Duty as Philip Osborne for two episodes of the BBC cop drama’s first series. Famously, he clashed with Steve Arnott after telling a firearms team to lie in court about the events surrounding their mistaken shooting of civilian Kareem Ali.

Read more: Line Of Duty season 6: BBC releases first-look photos of major new star and confirms end of filming

The character was a Central Police Chief Inspector, part of the Counter Terrorism Unit.

Owen’s Game Of Thrones alter-ego was somewhat more prominent.

He played the ferocious Alliser Thorne, the Master-at-Arms at Castle Black who torments Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow as he trains to become part of the Night’s Watch.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.