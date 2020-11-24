Hit cop drama Line Of Duty has released a first-look image of one of series six’s new stars today (Tuesday, November 24).

And there’s another treat in store for fans.

Creator Jed Mercurio has revealed that filming for the highly-anticipated sixth series has now wrapped.

Kelly plays CI Joanne Davidson (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in season six of Line Of Duty?

Stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar all return for the sixth series.

However, making her debut is Scottish actress Kelly McDonald, 44, as Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

The BBC says that Joanna is the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose unconventional conduct attracts the attention of AC-12.

Two new first-look images show Joanne looking mean and moody.

But how is she connected to AC-12 and is she connected to the H storyline?

#LineofDuty6 @worldprods @BBCOne That's a wrap! Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago. 82 days of shooting with the CoViD shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew. And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience. pic.twitter.com/BgijiE9kny — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 23, 2020

Season six has finished filming

Creator Jed Mercurio took to Twitter yesterday (Monday, November 23) to confirm that filming on series six had been completed.

In the tweet he said: “That’s a wrap! Our last day of filming completed a few hours ago.

“82 days of shooting with the CoViD shutdown in between, but we made it, thanks to our brilliant cast and crew.

“And thanks to our loyal fans for your exceptional patience.”

#LineofDuty6 We couldn't have done it without the dedication of cast, crew and supporting artistes to rigorous CoViD safety. Not a single day's filming lost, and 100+ colleagues finished the shoot in good health. We looked out for each other. We followed the science. pic.twitter.com/hcIWwv5pTH — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 23, 2020

He also shared a tweet with the cast pictured, all wearing masks.

Paying tribute to the cast and crew, which resumed filming in at the end of August after lockdown, Jed said that they had “followed the science”.

“We couldn’t have done it without the dedication of cast, crew and supporting artistes to rigorous CoViD safety,” he said.

“Not a single day’s filming lost, and 100+ colleagues finished the shoot in good health. We looked out for each other.

“We followed the science.”

Kelly plays an “enigmatic adversary” (Credit: BBC)

Everything we know about the sixth season of Line Of Duty

As ever, the BBC is keeping its cards very close to its chest when it comes to plot.

At the end of season five, it was revealed that there were four ‘Hs’, not one as previously thought.

We currently know the identity of three of those: DI Matthew Cotton, Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton and the lawyer Gill Biggeloe.

The only other thing we know is that Joanna Davidson will be “the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced” according to Jed.

He also said that the upcoming plot is “ludicrously implausible”.

The series will return in early 2021 (Credit: BBC)

When will season six of Line of Duty be on?

Filming was halted on the sixth series because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

This means that the schedules have been pushed back.

While there’s no word on when the series will air, the BBC has said we should be ready for ‘early 2021’.

The last three series of the show have been shown at the end of March.