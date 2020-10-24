Gogglebox viewers begged Channel 4 to have Line Of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure on the show every week.

The trio – who star in the BBC crime drama – appeared on a special Stand Up To Cancer episode last night (Friday, October 23).

They were such a hit, Gogglebox viewers now want them to be regulars.

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston featured on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with the Line Of Duty stars on Gogglebox?

The telly faves appeared alongside the likes of Craig David and husband-and-wife team David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

They were tasked with watching shows including Simply Nigella, The Million Pound Cube and Family Fortunes.

But it was Adrian, Vicky and Martin’s reaction to classic horror movie Scream that made viewers squeal with delight.

As Vicky leapt out of her seat during a scary moment, they all cracked up with laughter.

And soon viewers, demanded that they appear on the show every week.

The trio star in the BBC crime drama Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC/World Productions)

What did fans say about Line Of Duty on Gogglebox?

One viewer wrote: “David Mitchell and the Line Of Duty trio could just become part of #gogglebox every week to be honest!

“Genuinely funny whereas other celebs hold back and aren’t as relaxed.”

Petition for the Line of Duty cast to be a permanent fixture on #Gogglebox

David Mitchell and the Line Of Duty trio could just become part of #gogglebox every week to be honest! Genuinely funny whereas other celebs hold back and aren’t as relaxed — autumn (@raining_purple) October 23, 2020

Petition for the Line of Duty cast to be a permanent fixture on #Gogglebox — Jessica (@JessicaMalBlog) October 23, 2020

Victoria Coren-Mitchell & David Mitchell, as well as the Line of Duty gang just need to be on #Gogglebox every week. Martin and Vicky are like Adrian’s naughty children 😂 — Lee Michael (@LeeCollins24) October 23, 2020

petition to have these 3 as regulars #gogglebox pic.twitter.com/UQhqat8nDP — best of line of duty (@bestoflod) October 23, 2020

Another wrote: “Petition for the Line of Duty cast to be a permanent fixture on #Gogglebox.”

Finally, a third reckoned that “Martin and Vicky are like Adrian’s naughty children.”

your typical reaction to scream 😂 #gogglebox pic.twitter.com/p7QcOzMSKV — best of line of duty (@bestoflod) October 23, 2020

As Adrian, 62, sat stony-faced and Vicky and Martin giggled, another viewer noticed the similarity.

“A father with his two naughty children,” the viewer said on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Your typical reaction to Scream.”

Marina revealed all to her pal Mary (Credit: Channel 4)

What else happened on Gogglebox?

Also in the show last night, viewers got a shock when Marina admitted having shower sex.

Marina and pal Mary were watching Family Fortunes when contestants were asked to name things you do in the shower.

One contestant replied “make love”, which is when Marina dropped her bombshell.

She said she had sex in the shower in Mallorca.

“When we was in Palma Nova, mind,” she said. “Wouldn’t do it in this country. It was happy hour!”

