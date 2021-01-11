Luke Evans stars as DS Steve Wilkins in ITV’s new three-part drama The Pembrokeshire Murders – but who is he and, is he single (come on, that’s what WE really wanted to know!)?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Welsh actor turned Hollywood star.

Luke reads through the script of The Pembrokeshire Murders ahead of filming (Credit: ITV)

Who is Luke Evans?

Luke Evans is an actor and singer, who first made his name in musical theatre.

Luke has performed in many of London’s West End productions such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf before making his film breakthrough in the Clash of the Titans 2010 remake.

Subsequently, Luke won the role of Zeus in action thriller Immortals in 2011.

He’s now one of the most famous Brits abroad, having made a name for himself in Hollywood.

Is Luke Evans Welsh?

Luke George Evans was born in Pontypool and grew up in Aberbargoed, a small village in the Rhymney Valley, in the south of Wales.

At the age of 17, he moved to Cardiff, where he studied under the supervision of Louise Ryan, an established singing coach.

In 1997, he won a scholarship to London Studio Centre.

Luke stars as DC Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders (Credit: ITV)

How old is Luke Evans?

Luke is currently 41 years old.

He was born on Easter Sunday (April 15) in 1979.

Luke was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, but left the religion when he was 16 and left school at the same time.

What else has Luke starred in?

After his eye-catching role as Apollo in Clash of the Titans, Luke was cast in action film Immortals in 2011, The Three Musketeers in 2011 and The Raven in 2012.

In 2013, Evans starred as the main antagonist Owen Shaw in the blockbuster Fast & Furious 6.

He also played Bard the Bowman in Peter Jackson’s three-part adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit.

Luke starred as Dracula in Dracula Untold and as Gaston in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Luke Evans as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (Credit: Disney / YouTube)

Can Luke Evans sing?

Luke made his name singing on stage, and it’s his real voice singing as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast.

He released his debut album At Last on November 22 2019.

The performer was set to tour the album in January 2021, but this has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Luke performed a cover of Pat Benatar’s Love is a Battlefield at the Royal Variety Awards in 2019.

Is Luke Evans married?

Luke Evans is not married, but he was up until recently dating.

The gay actor made his relationship with art director Rafa Olarra Instagram official in January 2020, however they have sadly split.

In a September 2002 interview with Paris Barclay in the magazine The Advocate, Luke was asked about closeted gay men.

He said: “Well, it’s not nice. Look at George Michael, let’s say. I mean, he hid it for so many years, and then he gets found out in a really awful way….

“You start a slippery slope downward, and I didn’t want to start that at 22.

“If that means I’m going to be a poor man at 60, then at least I’ve lived a happy, open, gay life and not had to hide it from anybody.”

The Pembrokeshire Murders will begin on ITV at 9pm on Monday January 11 2021.

