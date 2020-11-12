The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles will treat fans of The Chase to a new adventure starring some of their favourite quizzers.

ITV has announced a new show that will see brainboxes Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace embark on a trip around the world.

Anne Hegerty will be joining Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace on The Chasers’ Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

What happens in The Chasers’ Road Trip?

In The Chasers’ Road Trip, the trio will pit their wits against extraordinary competition, in a bid to answer the question: ‘Are we really as smart as we think we are?’

As they travel around the globe, they will face off against the likes of child geniuses, great apes and even robots.

ITV said of the new show: “On this intellectual journey like no other, our cerebral celebrities question if we underestimate animal intelligence by exploring the brightest sparks in the animal kingdom.”

Mark Labbett and the others will test their knowledge against animals, child geniuses and computers (Credit: ITV)

Where do Anne, Mark and Shaun go in their new show?

The chasers’ journey will include a trip to America, where they will test their intelligence against a Bonobo ape with the ability to read, as well as a chimpanzee with an incredible memory and a 25-year-old orangutan that loves to play games. They will also face off against a dolphin.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: New series of The Chase spin-off confirmed by ITV

Their adventure will have them confronting a moral question. If humans fully understood animal intelligence, would we treat them differently?

In another leg of their journey, they will go head-to-head against child geniuses in the UK. The aim is to find out how much intelligence is innate and how much is developed.

On this intellectual journey like no other, our cerebral celebrities question if we underestimate animal intelligence.

Lastly, they will head to Japan and meet some of the world’s cleverest computers and artificial intelligence.

According to ITV, they will “find out if we humans are heading for a utopian future… or are destined to be taken over by robots”.

Shaun Wallace and his co-stars’ new show will be on over the festive season (Credit: ITV)

When is The Chasers’ Road Trip on TV?

There is currently no air date for the programme.

Read more: The Chase: Darragh Ennis the new chaser makes ‘first appearance’

However, ITV announced the show as part of its Winter schedule. As a result, it will likely be airing over the festive period.

The programme will be shown across three 60-minute episodes.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.