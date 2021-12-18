British actress Anna Madeley stars as Audrey Hall in the recent Channel 5 remake of classic show, All Creatures Great and Small – but the question on our lips is, is she related to GMB host Richard?

Anna – who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (December 18) – shares a surname with a certain TV presenter.

But is she actually related to Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley? Or is it just all a happy coincidence?

Anna as Mrs Hall in C5’s All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: C5)

Are Anna and Richard Madeley related?

Former This Morning presenter Richard has two children, Jack and Chloe, who he shares with his wife, Judy Finnegan.

Jack, 35, is a talent manager. He’s married to Issy and they have a son called Kit who was born in 2018.

Chloe, 34, has become a celebrity in her own right after stints on reality shows such as The Jump and Dancing on Ice.

She’s also a presenter, freelance journalist, model and fitness enthusiast. Chloe is married to former rugby union player, James Haskell.

Judy also has twin sons, Dan and Tom Henshaw, from her first marriage to journalist David Henshaw.

They were born in 1977 and Judy and David’s marriage ended in 1986.

Opening up about becoming a stepfather, Richard said previously: “If I wanted Judy, it would be a package deal – and I had to be absolutely certain I could handle that.

“Was I really up to the job of a stepfather? We both had our doubts.”

Richard caused a Twitter storm in November when he was rushed out of the I’m A Celebrity castle for hospital treatment.

Who is Anna Madeley then?

Meanwhile actress Anna, 45, grew up in North London and began her career as a child actor. One of her first roles was in cult ITV series Cold Feet way back in 1998.

She was a regular face on ITV from 2003-2005 playing Nurse Samantha Beaumont in The Royal.

Anna is an accomplished stage actress and has appeared in productions both here and on Broadway.

She was cast as Audrey Hall in 2020 for the All Creatures Great and Small remake. So far there has been two series and a Christmas special.

Anna will be in the Christmas special of All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: Channel 5)

Drama fans will recognise Anna from Deadwater Fell in which she starred alongside David Tennant.

And she was in controversial Netflix drama The Crown back in 2016. Anna played the part of Clarissa Eden who was the niece of Winston Churchill.

She’s also had roles in Silent Witness, Walking The Dead and Mr Selfridge.

However, unless she’s keeping it very very quiet, Anna isn’t related to veteran broadcaster Richard.

You can catch Anna in the festive episode of All Creatures Great and Small on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

