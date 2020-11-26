All Creatures Great and Small will be returning with a Christmas special this December, and C5 have teased us by releasing a few sneak peak photos.

The channel has also released a synopsis of what happens in the episode, which is set to air on or around Christmas Day.

Here’s a first look at the festive episode, and everything we know so far about the plot!

***Warning: possible spoilers from All Creatures Great and Small ahead***

All Creatures Great and Small on C5 is a feel-good bite of nostalgia (Credit: C5)

What happens in All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special?

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special visits the residents of Skeldale House on Christmas Eve.

It’s the day before Helen and Hugh’s wedding, and James is still heartbroken and masking his pain with a brave smile – and a new girlfriend!

Skeldale House is hosting its annual Christmas party, and James has Connie (Charlie May-Clark) as his guest.

Channel 5 says: “Preparations are well under way. Tristan has decked the halls with mistletoe and Mrs Hall has laid on a feast and is looking forward to her son Edward returning for Christmas.

“Siegfried is delighted when Dorothy turns up and wonders if now is the time to throw caution to the wind.”

And it wouldn’t be an episode of ACGAS if there wasn’t an emergency call for a vet!

We’re told: “As the house fills with locals, James receives a call from Bert Chapman who wants help with his dog who is struggling to give birth.

“James has to leave the party and is surprised when Helen asks if she can go with him to get away from all the wedding gossip.”

However, the trip does not go smoothly, and the pair end up trapped together!

Will James pluck up the courage to tell Helen his true feelings for her?

How did series one of ACGAS end?

The series one finale ended with heartbreak for James Herriot when Helen Alderson agreed to marry her long-term sweetheart Hugh Hulton.

You should have told her how you feel James!!!

The newly-trained vet had swapped Glasgow for Yorkshire to work for Siegfried Farnon, bonding with his boss’ wayward brother Tristan and housekeeper Mrs Hall.

After some hiccups along the way, James gained confidence and it didn’t take him long to become a valued member of the local community.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2020 (Credit: C5)

When will the Christmas special air?

Channel 5 will not confirm a release date until nearer the time, but our money is on Christmas Day.

It’s perfect TV for watching over a bulging belly full of turkey, so long as it doesn’t clash with Call the Midwife!

Who stars in ACGAS?

All the main cast are back for the Christmas special.

Nicholas Ralph portrays James Herriot, who is finally beginning to understand his boss Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West.

Callum Woodhouse returns as Tristan Farnon, while Anna Madeley is Mrs Hall.

Former Hollyoaks star Rachel Shenton will return as farmer Helen, the cutest mud-covered protagonist since Barbara Good in The Good Life.

All Creatures Great and Small series two

A spokesperson from Channel 5 told us that an official announcement about the second series will be made next week.

So watch this space!

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air over the festive season on C5.

