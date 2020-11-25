BBC One has announced that a host of past Celebrity MasterChef stars will be returning for Christmas 2020.

The channel has revealed hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode will also return to cast their eyes (and tastebuds) over five celebs.

Gregg and John are back in the kitchen (Credit: BBC)

When will Celebrity MasterChef be on this Christmas?

The Christmas edition of Celebrity MasterChef will run over two shows.

And while this is sure to delight fans, no transmission date has yet to be announced.

Yesterday, however, the BBC announced its array of television for the Christmas season.

Included on the slate are Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Doctor Who and new drama series, Black Narcissus.

So who’s in Celebrity MasterChef?

Janet will be looking for an improved performance (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter

The Loose Women star returns to the MasterChef kitchen despite her nightmare appearance in 2016.

Speaking on yesterday’s Loose Women (Tuesday November 24) she said she was determined to make amends.

The 73-year-old also admitted that she “loses her temper” on the Christmas Special.

Craig was a finalist in 2007 (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel-Horwood

Strictly judge Craig, 55, appeared on the show way back in 2007.

There he made it all the way to the final, losing out to Nadia Sawalha.

The judge will once again be the judged.

Christopher will add some colour to the kitchen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christopher Biggins

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of Biggins.

The panto star, 71, featured in the 2014 series and will be back to cook up a camp storm.

Dev is a former Strictly star (Credit: BBC)

Dev Griffin

Former Strictly contestant and Radio 1 DJ Dev, 35, proved to be an ambitious cook when he appeared in 2017.

Anyone remember the seaweed custard he concocted?

Vicky got all the way to the final (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison

Reality star Vicky, 33, went on quite a journey in the 2019 series.

Fighting against the odds, she made it all the way to the final, where she faced Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford and former footballer Neil Ruddock.

Can she do it again?

MasterChef: The Professionals continues tonight (Wednesday November 25) at 9pm on BBC One

