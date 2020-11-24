The BBC has announced its Christmas TV line-up for 2020.

After a year like no other, viewers will be thrilled that some family favourites are set to return during the festive season.

Bradley Walsh hosts a one-off of Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

What will be on BBC TV at Christmas 2020?

With shows such as Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Doctor Who all return for seasonal specials over Christmas and New Year.

Plus, on BBC One, there’s blockbuster drama Black Narcissus, the return of Worzel Gummidge, Strictly and Great British Sewing Bee specials.

There’s also a festive special of Mrs Brown’s Boys to look forward to.

The BBC’s Head Of Content, Charlotte Moore, says: “Let’s face it, it’s been a difficult year, unlike any other.

“So we’ve pulled out all the stops this Christmas to keep people entertained and bring comfort and joy when we need it most, with a range of unmissable programmes across our channels and BBC iPlayer.”

There’s a festive special of Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in Call The Midwife?

The BBC says that the nurses of Nonnatus House in Call The Midwife are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar.

But when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan.

Gemma Arterton stars in Black Narcissus (Credit: BBC)

What is Black Narcissus?

Black Narcissus stars Gemma Arterton as a nun heading to the Himalayas in India on a mysterious mission.

We’re also promised a shocking storyline in EastEnders.

Someone is set to take “revenge” on Ian Beale in Albert Square.

There’s also crime drama The Serpent, which stars Jenna Coleman and is set in the 1970s.

That’s due to start early in the New Year.

Agnes and the Brown family are back (Credit: BBC)

Will there be festive specials of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

When it comes to comedy, there will be two Mrs Brown’s Boys festive specials.

They see Agnes and the Brown family trying to come to terms with the “new normal”.

Elsewhere, Bradley Walsh is the host in a new one-off version of Blankety Blank and there’s a Not Going Out Xmas special, too.

Michael hosts The Wheel (Credit: BBC)

Michael McIntyre hosts The Wheel, which sees celebs try to win cash for their charities.

And Gavin And Stacey’s Alison Steadman stars in Pandemonium.

It features the Jessop family, who spend a “summer holiday” in a cold December in Margate.

And there’s good news for Miranda Hart fans: she returns for a one-off show helping celebrities win at “games night”.

Tess and Claudia will be back for a festive countdown show (Credit: BBC)

Will Strictly be back this Christmas?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the best Strictly: The Christmas Countdown.

It reveals what viewers have voted their favourite ever dances, plus an all-new professional dance to look forward to.

And there’s an Xmas edition of The Repair Shop, too.

