Christmas TV: When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on and what happens?

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will be a highlight of Christmas TV on Channel 5.

Episode 7 – a festive one, of course – of the much-loved drama’s second series is the broadcaster’s Christmas Eve offering.

But after viewers saw vet James Herriot and Helen Alderson get engaged, could there be a yuletide wedding on the cards?

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot (Credit: Channel 5)

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on?

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special is on Channel 5 on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24)

The episode, starring Samuel West, will begin at 9pm.

That means it will be on at the same time as The Larkins Christmas special on ITV.

Over on BBC One, viewers at that time will be two thirds of the way through Call The Midwife.

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon (Credit: Channel 5)

What happens in the All Creatures Christmas special?

Actor Nicholas Ralph hints fans will enjoy more of their favourite bits of the show with the Christmas special.

The James Herriot star said: “Hopefully people will enjoy more of the same comfortable viewing.

“With these relationships and a few laughs along the way, it’s full of Christmas spirit and joy.”

The Christmas special depicts James and Helen’s first Christmas together following their engagement.

They face a tricky problem about where they will be for the big day. He thinks they will celebrate at Skeldale House – but she believes they will spend Christmas with her family.

How will married life affect their families in the future?

Elsewhere, Mrs Pumphrey’s pup Tricki Woo falls ill and the vets do their best to look after him.

Nicholas explains: “Siegfried decides the only way to treat him is to bring him back to Skeldale.

“Unfortunately given the time of year, Mrs Pumphrey is at Broughton Hall by herself because she sends her staff home for Christmas. So the prospect of Mrs Pumphrey being separated from Tricki at Christmas is quite a big deal.”

He adds that Helen helps out with their puppy problem – and this brings her closer to being part of Skeldale House.

Patricia Hodge as Mrs. Pumphrey (Credit: Channel 5)

‘All about being with the ones we love’

Writer Ben Vanstone explains the festive special emphasises how Christmas is all about who you spend it with.

He said: “This year’s Christmas special was conceived last December when many of us were still in lockdown.

“So it’s unsurprising that this is a story that is all about being with the ones we love during the festive period.”

Ben continued: “James is unable to be with his parents.

“And the sadness he feels is something I’ve no doubt many of us could relate to after spending Christmas apart from our own families last year.”

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2021 special airs on Channel 5 on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

