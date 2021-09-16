All Creatures Great and Small: Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon – who are his famous parents?

Actor Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon on All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5, but who are his famous parents?

Samuel once again plays uptight patriarch Siegfried in the charming period vet drama.

And the 55-year-old actor is carrying on the family tradition.

Samuel as Siegfried Farnon (Credit: Channel 5)

Siegfried in All Creatures Great and Small is a classic character

Samuel plays Siegfried in the second series of Channel 5’s hit adaptation of Alf Wight’s novels from the 1930s.

The iconic character of Siegfried was originally played by the late Robert Hardy in the BBC version in the 1980s.

Now Samuel has taken over the mantle and has proved to be a huge hit as the lead vet, guiding his young brother Tristan and new Scottish vet James.

However, Siegfried is not Samuel’s only hit, and this is not a surprise – he comes from a distinguished acting family.

Timothy has had a long and distinguished career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Siegfried on All Creatures Great and Small: Who is Samuel’s dad?

Samuel’s parents are actor legendary actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

Eighty-six-year-old Timothy has had a long and successful career, including roles in 1980s hit Brass and Bedtime.

In 2013, Timothy appeared in Coronation Street for seven episodes and played Eric Babbage.

A year later, he popped up in EastEnders, where he played Shirley and Tina’s dad, Stan Carter.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s appeared in Hollywood movies and even more TV series like Not Going Out, Last Tango In Halifax and most recently Gentleman Jack.

Prunella is best known for Fawlty Towers (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Prunella Scales and what is she famous for?

Samuel’s mother is Prunella Scales.

One of the most recognisable and revered actresses of her generation, Prunella became a household name in the late 1970s thanks to her role in legendary sitcom Fawlty Towers.

Starring alongside John Cleese, she played Basil Fawlty’s fearsome wife, Sybil, during the show’s two series.

Prunella – now 89 – has also enjoyed a long and brilliant career, but many will recognise her from the Tesco’s adverts from the 1990s.

They ran on and off for 10 years and also featured Jane Horrocks.

Most recently, she appeared alongside Timothy in the Channel 4 travel series, Great Channel Journeys.

Samuel on his parents

Earlier this year, Timothy was interviewed by the Big Issue and asked what he was like growing up.

“Both my parents are actors, and in him you would find a 16-year-old who referred almost everything back to his parents,” he said.

“Because he was still considering going into the family business, and worried about whether he could ever be half as good or successful as they were.”

He also told The Independent: “I tried not to mention my parents in the first 15 years of my career.

“I didn’t want to work with people who only took me on because of who my parents are.”

Recently Samuel posted again to Twitter, showing a garden meeting with Timothy and Prunella.

He said next to smiling pictures: “Sunny garden meeting with the parents today.

“Both very well, and looking it – Ma (88) has a new haircut, Da (85) wearing this rather cool jacket ‘because it’s the only thing I have with a working zip.'”