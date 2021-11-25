I'm A Celebrity Richard Madeley
I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley in medical emergency after being rushed to hospital

Poor Richard!

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was taken from camp and rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The 65-year-old Good Morning Britain host was treated by medics at Gwrych Castle, before being taken into hospital as a precaution.

ITV shared the update with viewers today (November 25).

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley

They tweeted: “News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority. #ImACeleb.”

The show failed to provide an explanation behind Richard‘s visit.

He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that stars and production staff were “terrified” following the incident.

A source told the publication: “It was horrifying – campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.

“It was a real scare for everyone involved.”

I'm A Celebrity Richard Madeley
Richard was taken into hospital following an incident in camp (Credit: ITV)

Viewers of the show have since shared their messages of support to Richard.

On Twitter, one said: “Get well soon sending love.”

A second wrote: “I hope he gets better soon.”

“Bad times. @richardm56 is a proper nice bloke,” a third shared.

In addition, a fourth added: “I hope things goes well and get well soon.”

It comes shortly after Richard took part in the show’s Kitchen Nightmares trial.

The presenter only managed to bag a total of four stars for camp.

However, many viewers complained that the trial was “too difficult” for Richard.

