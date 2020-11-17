Who is Harry Lawtey, who plays Robert in Industry on BBC Two?

Harry Lawtey stars in BBC Two’s hot new drama Industry, and his character Robert certainly isn’t shy…

In the first episode which aired on Tuesday November 10 2020, the graduate was seen snorting drugs and having sex with a gorgeous woman in a toilet cubicle.

However, it’s obvious there’s more to the character than meets the eye, and he seemed desperate for his boss’ approval.

Marisa Abela and Robert Lawtey star as Yasmin and Robert (Credit: BBC Two)

Who plays Robert Spearing in Industry?

Harry Lawtey portrays party boy banker Robert Spearing in HBO’s Industry, which airs over here on BBC Two.

Robert Spearing embraces the high life a little too keenly, shall we say, and his ‘enthusiasm’ isn’t appreciated by his stern boss.

In one demeaning scene, his boss rips the breast pocket off Robert’s shirt, sneering: “You’re not here to fix the lights.”

Ouch!

Robert comes from a less privileged background than the other graduates, which means he has something to prove.

Who is Harry Lawtey?

Like the rest of the cast, Harry Lawtey is a relative newcomer and Industry marks his first major role.

His first TV role was in 2012 as Young Mark in the TV series Wizards vs. Aliens.

He went on to secure minor roles in Casualty and City of Tiny Lights, before winning the role of Andrew in three episodes of ITV drama Marcella.

This year, he played Maurice in the Netflix series The Letter for the King.

The role of Robert in Industry is his breakthrough role.

Harry is a graduate of Sylvia Young Theatre School and Drama Centre London.

Unsurprisingly, Robert is also a model.

He’s starred in a Burberry campaign and played a heartbroken single in Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes music video.

Harry is also a singer who plays the guitar, and can perform ballet.

Harry Lawtey as Robert and David Jonsson as Gus in Industry (Credit: BBC Two)

What has Harry said about Industry?

Speaking about the role to Bello magazine, Harry said: “It’s funny, because there is so much about Robert that I can’t relate to.

“I certainly can’t party as hard as him!”

Harry told The Rakish Gent that he was initially drawn to Industry’s “fresh, vibrant, and sharp” script and Robert’s hidden depths as a character.

He said: “Robert is very charismatic and quite charming. He has a lot of bravado and probably thinks that those qualities are really well suited to a life in banking.”

Harry also hinted that his character has the “insecurity of being a lost boy”.

In his interview with AIPT Comics, Harry admitted he’d be “useless” at banking.

He added: “It’s funny, though, I used to joke around saying I tried to become an actor so I didn’t have to wear a suit and sit at a desk all day, which is what we all ended up doing for six months. It was very much pretend.”

What else can we see Harry in?

We predict Harry will become a huge star of TV and film.

The actor’s next role is in the 2021 film Benediction.

He plays Bobby Andrews in the cast, which includes Peaky Blinders’ Kate Phillips, Mamma Mia’s Jeremy Irvine and Dunkirk’s Jack Lowden.

The impressive UK cast also includes former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi.

Benedition is the story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon.

Is Harry Lawtey single?

Harry’s sexuality or whether he is single or dating are not yet known.

However, a quick stalk on Instagram – you’re welcome! – showed no signs of any long-term relationships.

Watch this space!

Industry continues on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 9.15pm.

