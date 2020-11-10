Industry on BBC Two: Who is Sarah Parish, who plays Nicole?

Sarah Parish stars in BBC Two’s new London-based drama Industry, which started tonight (Tuesday November 10 2020).

Industry is a sexy new series about the lives of young graduates at a leading London investment bank.

But who is Sarah Parish and who does she play in Industry?

Here’s everything you need to know (without spoilers)!

The cast of London-based new drama Industry (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: His Dark Materials returns to BBC One: What happened in series one? Recap!

Who is Sarah Parish?

British actress Sarah Parish is known for her extensive career in TV and film.

She has starred in the likes of Peak Practice, Cutting It, Doctor Who, Mistresses, Trollied, Broadchurch and Bancroft.

Similarly, the actress has also appeared in Hollywood films including The Holiday, and The Wedding Date.

Her career spans 25 years, from her first role as Linda Pincham in The Bill in 1994.

Who does Sarah Parish play in Industry?

Her role is shrouded in secrecy. You’ll have to watch to find out.

All we can say is that she plays an important client called Nicole.

We can also reveal that you probably won’t like her!

Nicole proves to be even more ruthless than Sarah’s character Bancroft!

Sarah Parish stars as Bancroft in the ITV show of the same name (Credit: ITV)

Read more: His Dark Materials returns to BBC One: What happened in series one? Recap!

What is she most famous for?

Sarah played Dawn Rudge in Peak Practice for two years between 1997 and 1999.

Subsequently, she portrayed Amanda Thomas in Hearts and Bones, and Natalie Holden in Blackpool before her stand out role in Cutting It.

Sarah starred as Allie Henshall opposite Amanda Holden’s Mia Bevan. Angela Griffin also starred, as did Sarah’s husband to be James Murray.

Sarah went on to portray Dr. Katie Roden in Mistresses, steely TV executive Anna Brampton in comedy W1A and brittle, high-living Cath Atwood in the crime drama Broadchurch .

Sarah currently plays the ruthless Elizabeth Bancroft in ITV’s Bancroft.

In contrast to her role as a respected police detective, Elizabeth is really a cold-blooded killer.

Read more: Sarah Parish hits back after furious This Morning fans accuse her of ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Is she married?

Sarah is married to English actor James Murray.

They met on the set of Cutting It, where he played Liam Carney.

The two consequently got married in December 2007, with the wedding reportedly taking place in the Hampshire countryside surrounded by friends and family.

Sarah Parish and husband James Murray pictured in London in 2014 (Credit: Splash)

Does the actress have children?

A year after getting married to James Murray, Sarah fell pregnant with their first child, which was due on Sarah’s 40th birthday.

Ella-Jayne was born with rare genetic disease Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome and sadly died in 2009, eight months after she was born.

As a result of their tragedy, Sarah and James continue to raise funds for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Southampton General Hospital in their daughter’s memory.

They have raised £5.2 million so far and plan to raise even more.

Sarah and James welcomed their second daughter on November 21 2009, whom they named Nell.

How old is Sarah Parish?

Sarah Parish is currently 52 years old.

She was born on June 7 1968 in Yeovil, Somerset, to Bill and Thelma Parish.

She has a sister, Julie, and a musician brother John Parish.

Industry follows the lives of young graduates desperate to make it in the world of banking (Credit: BBC /Amanda Searle)

What is Industry on BBC Two?

The HBO show is produced by Girls creator Lena Dunham, and stars a glossy crop of largely unknown actors opposite well known faces Sarah Parish and Derek Riddell.

Industry is a brand new eight part series following graduate recruits at a London investment bank who have six months to prove themselves before half of them are fired.

Furthermore, for one of them, it finally proves to be too much.

We get an insider’s view through the eyes of outsider Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as five ambitious young minds try to survive in the pressure cooker environment of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor.

Scenes include nightclub excesses, trading floor bullying, sex and sexual harassment.

Girls creator Lena Durham is executive producer on the show, and directs the first episode Induction.

Read more: Industry on BBC Two starring Sarah Parish: What’s it about and when does it start?

Industry starts on HBO and BBC Two on Tuesday November 10 2020 at 9.15pm.

Will you be tuning in to watch Industry? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.