I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer looks totally different in old pictures and clips from before she joined the cast of EastEnders.

The actress and singer, 28, started playing Chantelle Atkins on the BBC soap in March last year.

And before that, she was a singer in the girl band Neon Jungle.

Jessica Plummer is in the new series of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity’s Jessica Plummer look like before EastEnders?

On Instagram back in February 2018, the star uploaded pictures showing off a hair-do that looks completely different to her current style.

On EastEnders and in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Jessica has worn her hair in an incredible natural afro.

The former EastEnders actress shared a message for her daughter Noa Lily (Credit: ITV)

But old Instagram pictures and clips showed her wearing her ‘do in long, dark braids.

Her followers at the time loved the look, with one writing in the comments, “Gorgggg” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Another said: “You absolute beauty!”

Someone else gushed, using all capitals: “GIRL, YOU’RE ON FIREEEEE.”

Jessica was on EastEnders until a few months ago, when her Walford alter-ego died in a powerful domestic abuse storyline.

She was in the girl band Neon Jungle from 2013 until 2015.

Jessica Plummer played Chantelle Atkins on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Does Jessica Plummer have children?

Jessica has a daughter, four-year-old Noa Lily.

When I’m A Celeb separated them over the weekend, Jessica shared a heart-melting message for Noa on social media.

The post included a picture of them smiling and hugging, with the caption: “Noa Lily. We have spent the last 15 days together in our own little bubble. We have played games, baked cakes, bounced on the trampoline, watched all your favourite movies – basically done everything that you want to do… and I have loved every second of it.”

Writing further, Jessica said she was thankful she wasn’t having to fly to Australia for this year’s series, which is filming in the UK for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She continued: “You will be on my mind every single second of every single day. Four nights is currently the longest I’ve not woken up to your little face inches from mine, telling me to stop breathing so much because I’m blowing on you!”

Jessica concluded the letter by telling Noa she “can’t wait” to “make her proud” and tell her about her adventures at Gwrych Castle.

