I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer had a sweet message for her young daughter after the pair were separated for the show.

The former EastEnders star, who played Chantelle Atkins on the soap, is one of 10 famous faces currently living at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the new series of I’m A Celeb.

On Instagram yesterday (November 15), a message from Jessica to her little girl, Noa Lily, melted fans’ hearts.

I’m A Celebrity’s Jessica Plummer shared a sweet message for her daughter (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer share about her daughter?

The post included a picture of Jessica and four-year-old Noa Lily smiling and hugging.

The caption read: “Noa Lily. We have spent the last 15 days together in our own little bubble. We have played games, baked cakes, bounced on the trampoline, watched all your favourite movies – basically done everything that you want to do… and I have loved every second of it.

“Now it’s time to part ways for a little while, luckily I’m not flying all the way to Australia!

“You will be on my mind every single second of every single day. Four nights is currently the longest I’ve not woken up to your little face inches from mine, telling me to stop breathing so much because I’m blowing on you!

“I can’t wait to make you proud my little angel and tell you all about the crazy adventure I’m about to go on that I only hope is worth every second of being away from you.

“See you soon, monkey.”

Jessica Plummer has a four-year-old daughter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In the comments, one of the actress’ followers said: “Noa will be so proud of her mummy.”

Another wrote, “Beautiful” with two heart emojis.

Someone else said: “So sweet.”

I’m A Celebrity got underway last night with its second-biggest launch since 2013 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity?

Jessica was one of five celebs who had to abseil down a huge cliff in the first episode of I’m A Celeb 2020.

Later, she joined the whole camp in taking on Gates to Hell, a trial that saw them trapped in individual cages, arranged in a row, and showered with creepy crawlies while they tried to pass stars from one cage to the next.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight (Monday, November 16) at 9pm on ITV

