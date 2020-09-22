EastEnders star Jessica Plummer admits she’s ‘in absolute bits’ after show exit

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, who plays Chantelle Atkins, has admitted she’s “in absolute bits” over her exit from the soap.

Last week, Chantelle was killed in devastating scenes which saw her husband Gray push her over. However Chantelle landed on the dishwasher which had an upwards facing knife.

In the upsetting scenes, abusive Gray decided not to call for help until after Chantelle had died.

EastEnders regular Chantelle died after being pushed by Gray onto a dishwasher (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders denies claims Danniella Westbrook is ‘in talks’ for comeback as Sam Mitchell

Although Chantelle only joined the show in March last year, she quickly became a fan favourite and Jessica admitted she’s “in absolute bits” over leaving.

EastEnders: What did Jessica Plummer say about leaving?

She shared a behind the scenes photo to her Instagram account wearing her ‘Chantelle’ jacket and carrying her belongings.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Now that the dust has slightly settled, I’d just like to say…

“On a personal note, I am in absolute bits over leaving the show. I miss even the bits I thought I hated (that dodgy outside toilet near the police station with 20 million spiders).

“All of it has been a dream come true. Without getting speechy, I owe so many people my thanks for believing in me on my journey.

“Julia Crampsie, my agent Jonathan, Liza Mellody, Carolyn Weinstein, Jon Sen, Kate Oates and so many more, including our viewers.

Chantelle was in an abusive relationship (Credit: BBC)

“I came from a girl band, wanting nothing more than to prove myself as the actor I trained to be.

“I was trusted with such an important story, on one of the most iconic soaps in history. Thank you. It has been an unbelievable 20 months.

“Finally I can watch EastEnders again as a viewer, without cringing whenever I hear my voice.”

Gray made Chantelle’s murder look like an accident (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What’s next for Gray after Chantelle’s murder?

After killing Chantelle, Gray went to get some milk from the shop and went into the Vic before returning home and setting it up to make Chantelle’s death look like an accident.

He then pretended to find her as he called the emergency services.

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

In last night’s EastEnders (Monday, September 21) Gray was questioned by police. Meanwhile Chantelle’s family returned home and were devastated to find out she died.

Although people believe it was a tragic accident, Kheerat Panesar believes Gray killed her. Will Gray get caught out?