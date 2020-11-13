I’m A Celebrity will begin in a couple of days and ITV has revealed a glimpse inside the camp at Gwrych Castle.

10 celebrities will enter the castle on Sunday night’s launch show to begin their three-week stint in the historic building.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s series has been moved to Wales instead of its usual location, the Australian outback.

The I’m A Celebrity stars will reside at Gwrych Castle for three weeks (Credit: ITV)

What does the I’m A Celebrity camp look like at Gwrych Castle?

The celebrities will reside at the castle and will be limited to its courtyard and their living quarters inside the building.

The stars will have access to the washroom, boiler room and then their sleeping area.

Celebrities will have camp beds instead of hammocks (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, jungle hammocks and showers have been replaced by iron framed camp beds and medieval baths.

Contestants will have to wash in pairs as the shower is powered by a pump.

I’m A Celebrity stars will have to wash in pairs (Credit: ITV)

To get running water, the stars must collect logs to fire up a boiler.

Elsewhere, the living area features a huge fire pit and log seats.

Celebrities will have a huge fire pit to keep warm during the wintery weather (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

Next to the fire is the show’s familiar red telephone box, where the celebrities will receive calls to take part in the Castle Coin Challenge – which was the Dingo Dollar Challenge in the jungle.

Due to being unable to travel from Oz, Kiosk Kev has been replaced by his “long lost Welsh cousin” Kiosk Cledwyn.

Kiosk Cledwyn has replaced Kisok Kev this year (Credit: ITV)

Where will I’m A Celebrity trials take place?

Meanwhile, contestants, including Sir Mo Farah, Giovanna Fletcher and Shane Richie, will face trials in the castle crypt.

Those selected to take part in the trial will head down a stone staircase lined with lanterns to meet hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

It’s unknown what sort of trials the celebrities will face but it’s sure going to be tough.

Who is excited for the return of @imacelebrity this Sunday?🐍@riahebden is live in Wales to give us a glimpse of this year’s camp! Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/eNMqNgjbgK — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 13, 2020

Of course, this year, celebrities won’t have the hot Australian weather to keep them warm.

Therefore, they will have to chop logs for a campfire to keep themselves warm.

The living and sleeping quarters are also protected by a newly-built roof to shield the celebrities from the brutal Welsh weather.

However, they will have to brave the freezing outdoors to use the castle privy – which has replaced the Aussie dunny.

The castle privy which contestants will have to change regularly (Credit: ITV)

The castle privy is a long drop toilet over a barrel, which celebs will have to change every few days.

Finally, celebrities can access drinking water from a well in the outside area.

Fans are excited about the new series after seeing inside the castle.

Contestants will have access to drinking water via a well (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

One person said on Twitter: “Gwrych Castle looks incredible! Who else is excited for the new series of @imacelebrity.”

Another wrote: “The castle looks really amazing!”

Gwrych Castle looks like a set from The Flintstones.

A third added: “Gwrych Castle looks like a set from The Flintstones.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

