I’m A Celebrity has been on the box for 20 years – but can you remember all the winners from over the years?

ED! handily lists them below. Here’s more about the I’m A Celebrity winners from every series that’s aired on ITV since 2002.

Tony Blackburn celebrates with runner up Tara Palmer-Tompkinson (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2002 winner: Tony Blackburn

Since winning series 1 in 2002, Tony has continued to DJ for a range of radio stations.

He left the BBC in 2016 but returned in 2017 to present Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2 – a role he still has now.

Phil Tufnell won the second series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2003 winner: Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell was crowned King of the Jungle for series 2 in 2003.

Additionally, the former cricketer went on to enjoy spells on Think It’s All Over in 2005, A Question of Sport and Strictly Come Dancing.

He currently makes appearances as a sports pundit.

Kerry Katona celebrates in February 2004 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity early 2004 winner: Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona was the winner of series 3, the first of two series in 2004.

She remains a tabloid favourite all these years on, makes guest appearances on TV, runs an OnlyFans account.

Furthermore, she also acts on stage and has performed in panto in recent years.

Joe Pasquale won in late 2004 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2004 winner: Joe Pasquale

Joe Pasquale won series 4 in December 2004.

Several years later, in 2013, he took part in Dancing On Ice.

Additionally, a couple of years ago he stripped off for The All New Monty – and lost two stone too!

I’m A Celebrity 2005 winner: Carol Thatcher

The daughter of former PM Margaret Thatcher won series 5 in 2005.

She has kept a lower media profile since she was dropped from The One Show in 2009 after reportedly referring to tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga using a racial slur.

Furthermore, Carol Thatcher later said: “I stand by what I said. I wasn’t going to apologise. I never meant it in a racist way. It was shorthand. I described someone’s appearance colloquially—someone I happen to greatly admire.”

I’m A Celebrity 2006 winner Matt Willis smiles (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2006 winner: Matt Willis

Busted bassist Matt Willis was crowned King of the Jungle for series 6.

He is married to Emma Willis and in recent years starred in Birds of a Feather and EastEnders.

Additionally, Matt completed training with St John Ambulance to act as a vaccination volunteer in 2021.

Biggins won it in 2007 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity winners: Christopher Biggins (2007)

Since his series 7 victory, Christopher Biggins has appeared in the likes of Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Chase and Celebrity MasterChef.

In July 2016 he took part in Celebrity Big Brother. However, he was removed from the show on Day 9.

Ofcom received forty-four complaints about comments he made. But Ofcom ruled Christopher was not in breach of broadcasting rules.

Joe Swash was the 2008 winner (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2008 winner: Joe Swash

Series 8 was won by Joe Swash, who went on to host the series spin-off show for several years.

He continues to be a telly – and social media – fave.

Furthermore, he is now married to fellow winner Stacey Solomon, with whom he shares a family.

Gino D’Acampo remains a TV fan fave (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2009 winner: Gino D’Acampo

Gino D’Acampo won series 9 in 2009.

The This Morning star has become a TV favourite beyond the kitchen, hosting several of his own primetime series for ITV.

Additionally, Gino also delights viewers with his travel adventures alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

ITV recently announced a series is coming next year.

I’m A Celebrity 2010 winner Stacey Solomon smiles (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2010 winner: Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon became Queen of the Jungle in series 10.

She’s now one of the most popular stars on TV and on Instagram and is best known for her Loose Women appearances.

Additionally, over the summer, the Queen married her King – 2008 winner Joe!

Dougie Poynter celebrates his win (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity winners: Dougie Poynter (2011)

Series 11 winner Dougie Poynter was part of megaband McBusted in the years following his IAC victory.

Additionally, he is also a fashion writer.

Furthermore, Dougie has worked as a model.

I’m A Celebrity 2012 winner Charlie Brooks is crowned (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2012 winner: Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks won series 12 – but left her EastEnders role as Janine Butcher in 2014.

She returned to Walford in 2021 and is expected to take a break from the soap again next year.

Additionally, Charlie enjoyed theatre roles in plays such as A Street Car Named Desire and All in a Row.

Kian Egan laughs after being crowned (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2013 winner: Kian Egan

Series 13 winner Kian Egan coached on The Voice of Ireland following his I’m A Celebrity victory.

He reunited with Westlife for a special tour in 2020 for the band’s 20th anniversary.

Furthermore, the band released a new album, Spectrum, that same year.

Carl Fogarty was delighted to win (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2014 winner: Carl Fogarty

World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty won series 14 in 2014.

He focuses on charity work and is reportedly patron of the North West Blood Bikes charity.

I’m A Celebrity 2015 winner Vicky Pattison cries (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity winners: Vicky Pattison (2015)

Series 15 saw former Geordie Shore cast member Vicky Pattison crowned Queen of the Jungle.

She remains a showbiz fave, having written an autobiography and two novels.

Additionally, Vicky has appeared on the likes of Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity Masterchef.

I’m A Celebrity 2016 winner Scarlett Moffat cries (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2016 winner: Scarlett Moffat

Scarlett Moffat won series 16 in 2006.

She hasn’t returned to Gogglebox. But she has maintained a TV presence in shows such as Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Furthermore, she participated in The British Tribe Next Door and Pilgrimage.

Wide-eyed winner Georgia Toffolo in 2017 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2017 winner: Georgia Toffolo

Toff won series 17 and became a correspondent for This Morning.

Additionally, she released a book titled Always Smiling in 2018. Furthermore, she has subsequently been associated with four novels.

I’m A Celebrity 2018 winner Harry Redknapp on his throne (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity winners: Harry Redknapp (2018)

Series 18 saw Harry Redknapp emerge victorious from the jungle.

Furthermore, the veteran football manager has become a telly mainstay. He even made a cameo in EastEnders.

But Harry has not returned to football management.

Jacqueline Jossa celebrates (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2019 winner: Jacqueline Jossa

Series 19 was won by Jac Jossa, the former EastEnders actress.

Her private life ensured she featured regularly in the headlines around the time of her win.

But following her time on IAC, she has also made her London West End debut in A Christmas Carol: The Musical.

Giovanna Fletcher won it in Wales in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner: Giovanna Fletcher

Podcaster Giovanna Fletcher won series 20 as the series moved from down under to Wales.

Additionally, she has recently hosted a six-part Disney podcast series called Journey to the Magic.

Danny Miller grins as he’s crowned King of the Castle (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity winners: Danny Miller (2021)

Series 21 was won by soap star Danny Miller, also in Wales.

He recently returned to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle as part of the show’s 50th celebrations.

However, he admitted the comeback is not permanent. Furthermore, he will appear in panto in Bradford this Christmas.

