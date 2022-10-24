Gordon, Gino and Fred are returning for a brand new Road Trip series, ITV has announced.

The award-winning series will return to ITV and ITVX at some point early next year.

The beloved ITV trio will once again get behind the wheel of their RV for a road trip to travel across Andalusia and Galicia in Spain.

In the previous seasons, viewers have seen the boys experience the sights and smells of France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland, and Greece.

Fred, Gordon and Gino are returning to ITV’s Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is back for new series!

Sharing his excitement about getting on the road again, Gordon Ramsay gushed: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions, and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV, said: “We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember – Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

However, that’s not all!

Fans of the trio will also get a helping of their antics over the Christmas period. Two special episodes titled Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen will serve up a treat for fans featuring never-before-seen action from across the earlier Road Trip seasons.

A source recently told The Sun that the boys were preparing to get back onto the road.

“The boys are really excited to get going on their first trip since Covid restrictions were lifted,” said the insider.

Back in 2020, ITV confirmed three more years of the hugely successful documentary series.

Road Trip will air in the New Year (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Gordon Ramsay said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me? Just joking!

“We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland. I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!”

Gino D’Acampo added: “I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global.”

Gordon makes a comeback

It had previously been suggested that Gordon could pull out of the show due to his busy schedule.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “He is something of a victim of his own success at the moment, and he has so much on it’s tricky fitting it all in.

“He already has something of a logistical conundrum co-ordinating his diary with the busy Fred and Gino. And that’s before they try to set up a string of filming locations — which have yet to be decided.”

However, the trio will be back altogether very soon!

