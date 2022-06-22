Gordon Ramsay ‘determined to reunite with Gino and Fred for Road Trip series despite too busy claims’

Gordon Ramsay will reunite with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix for another Road Trip series, it has been reported.

The reports come after claims that the 55-year-old is ‘too busy’ to do another season of the show.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino and Fred

Gordon is reportedly set to return for another series of Road Trip, despite claims that he’s too busy to take part.

The celebrity chef was initially thought to have pulled out of filming due to scheduling conflicts.

This was because of a joke Gino made via his Twitter and Instagram accounts back in November.

“Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA,” Gino tweeted at the time.

“But don’t worry guys…,” he continued. “@fredsirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…”

Gordon is determined to make another series (Credit: ITV)

Gordon Ramsay returns

Gordon’s work has been non stop recently, with the celebrity chef hosting Future Food Stars on BBC One.

He’s also recently done a British version of his popular US show, Next Level Chef – which will air on ITV at some point.

However, despite all this, the 55-year-old is reportedly determined to film another season of Road Trip with Gino and Fred.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “He is something of a victim of his own success at the moment, and he has so much on it’s tricky fitting it all in.

“He already has something of a logistical conundrum co-ordinating his diary with the busy Fred and Gino, and that’s before they try to set up a string of filming locations — which have yet to be decided.”

They continued, saying: “But they are determined to hit the road again as soon as possible and deliver the new show as planned.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Gordon will reportedly reunite with Gino and Fred for Road Trip series (Credit: ITV)

Gordon’s busy schedule

The celebrity chef’s schedule could get even busier if the bookies are to be believed.

It has recently been reported that Gordon could well be following in daughter Tilly‘s footsteps by signing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Plenty of big names have been linked with the new series – and Gordon is one of them.

Entertainment Betting Specialist at OLBG.com, Steve Madgwick, said: “Gordon Ramsay is the 11/8 favourite to follow in his daughter’s footsteps and appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

Gordon isn’t the only Road Trip star who could take part in this year’s Strictly.

His Italian co-star, Gino, is also rumoured to be taking part.

Fred, of course, took part in the 2021 Christmas Special of the show.

