I’m A Celebrity contestants have regularly experienced dramatic weight loss during their time in the jungle over the years.

Last year’s winner Danny Miller revealed he lost a stone in three weeks on the 2021 series.

Meanwhile others such as Nick Knowles, Colin Baker and James Haskell shed even more, with each losing a whopping TWO stone.

And several famous faces that took part in I’m A Celebrity 2022 also visibly dropped pounds during their time in the reality TV camp.

Here’s what has been said about the most recent contestants’ weight loss after they endured rations of rice and beans.

Several I’m A Celebrity 2022 contestants look slimmer after their runs in the jungle down under (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss 2022: Chris Moyles

Radio DJ Chris Moyles underwent a body transformation years before he stepped into camp.

He dropped five stone in the years after leaving Radio One, dumping junk food and exercising regularly.

However, he appeared to become even slimmer during his run down under.

He told listeners to his Radio X breakfast show last week he is now at his lowest weight since he was at school.

Chris explained: “You get weighed right at the beginning of isolation. And then they weigh you, literally the first thing you do when you come out, you go see the medical officer and they weigh you and check that you are alright.

“And I’ve lost a lot, I did, I lost weight.

“I’ve lost a stone and a half. If I stand up and take my T-shirt off, it’s flat from my boobs all the way down!”

Owen Warner

Constantly talking and daydreaming about food did not, unsurprisingly, result in Owen Warner taking on actual calories.

Since finishing as runner up, the Hollyoaks actor has revealed he lost 7kg in the camp.

That’s more than a stone – with Owen’s weight falling from 13st 3lb to 12st 2lb.

However, he’s been inhaling grub now that he’s out of the jungle.

Owen Warner’s muscle mass may have decreased (Credit: ITV)

Owen told the Mirror: “I have eaten a lot since I left. I was getting a haircut while eating my pizza! Anytime he was cutting my hair, he stopped for a second and I was shoving pizza in my mouth.

“I would also recommend it. I don’t think now I am going to get a trim without food!”

Gym fan Owen isn’t bothered about losing some timber, however. He added he will put it all back on within a week once he gets back into his working out routine.

Jill Scott looked like she may have experienced weight loss while in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity weight loss 2022: Jill Scott

The reigning Queen of the Jungle also appeared to look slimmer in the face by the time she was crowned.

However, despite missing coffee hugely, Jill Scott indicated she didn’t find the food situation too much of a struggle.

Speaking about being advised by a nutritionist, Jill told reporters: “I wasn’t too bad to be honest. They were monitoring us and obviously it was just the hunger element, you don’t know how many calories you’re having but you’re well looked after.”

Babatunde Aleshe’s plans for a feed didn’t work out (Credit: YouTube)

Babatunde Aleshe

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe admitted last week that the food in the jungle was the hardest aspect to adjust to.

He said during a This Morning interview: “It was so different to watching it on the TV. When they say rice and beans they really mean it.

“The food was definitely one of the toughest bits. You don’t get salt, you don’t get pepper.”

When host Alison Hammond observed he was looking “tiny”, Babatunde noted he’d lost one and a half stone.

“They really starve you in there, don’t they?” replied Alison.

Once out of the jungle, Babatunde had plans for a feast of chips, pizza, and calamari.

But he explained that was foiled.

“My big sister ate it all the minute I turned my back,” he joked.

Sue Cleaver looked very slim (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Cleaver

Corrie star Sue Cleaver, like Chris Moyles, experienced significant weight loss in recent years.

She changed her diet to a Mediterranean-style diet.

And Sue also adopted a new health and fitness approach that saw her reveal she’d lost three stone in 2019.

Additionally, it is believed she went down four dress sizes before the show.

A diabetic, Sue collapsed on the Weatherfield set back in 2011.

But following her reality show stint, Sue’s slimline figure looks even more slender.

Seann Walsh strips off as he joins Owen Warner for a shower (Credit: YouTube)

Seann Walsh

Earlier today (Wednesday November 30), Seann Walsh revealed he is back in the UK – and may be looking to bulk up after shedding several pounds.

He captioned an Instagram pic of himself in a cafe: “Home. Back to my caffeine and pastry addiction.

“Lost a stone in the jungle and ready to see how quickly I can put it back on.

“Reckon I put on half on the plane home!”

