Hollie Arnold has revealed she lost a STONE while on I’m A Celebrity this year but which famous faces have gone through the series’ biggest weight loss over the years?

I’m A Celebrity evictee Hollie Arnold shed the pounds but it wasn’t the biggest weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Paralympian Hollie, 26, was the first contestant voted off the show last week. Despite being in the castle for the shortest stint, Hollie was still physically affected by the strict rations of beans and rice doled out for meals.

Indeed, she was concerned about how the experience had hit her muscle bulk, too.

Hollie reflected: “I’ve currently lost nearly a stone so I’m actually really happy.

“I also kind of feel bad as I feel like I’ve lost a bit of muscle mass, too.”

Hollie also said during an appearance on I’m A Celebrity spin off show Daily Drop that she believes her stomach has shrunk, too.

She said producers have advised her to gently ease back into eating normal meal portions.

Hollie continued: “The best way they’ve told us is to eat slowly and gradually throughout the day. But I can’t wait to have fish and chips from Grimsby, and curry sauce and scraps and maybe a battered sausage on the side.”

Despite losing so much weight in a short amount of time, Hollie is by no means the only contestant to drop so many pounds on the show.

I’m A Celebrity: Biggest weight loss over the years

Nick Knowles – 2.2 stone

Nick Knowles lost the most in the jungle (Credit: IAC YouTube)

The DIY SOS star may have finished in sixth place during the 2018 series. But it is believed Nick tops the table for most dramatic weight loss in the jungle.

His 19-day stint saw him drop a whopping 2.2 stone.

He put the big change down to all the strenuous work done to keep the campsite going.

Colin Baker – 2 stone

Colin Baker had weight loss in mind (Credit: IAC YouTube)

The former Doctor Who actor made it clear he was hoping to slim down before even stepping into the jungle.

He set himself a target of losing five stone when he participated in 2012.

He may not have hit that lofty aim – but going down by 2 stone in just 17 days is still a remarkable change.

James Haskell – 2 Stone

Rugby hunk James is more used to scoffing 4,000 calories a day to maintain his huge physique.

But they was never going to happen on I’m A Celebrity – and he sometimes struggled to consume above 250 calories.

Constantly hungry, James also joined the 2 stone club. However, he likened the challenge to being “personally handicapped”.

Stanley Johnson – 1.5 stone

Stanley Johnson saw the pounds drop off (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The Prime Minister’s dad got down to the weight he used to be in the 1950s after losing 1.5 stone on the show.

He admitted: “I haven’t been that weight since 1954 and I want to keep it that way.

“Mind you, it’s a complicated way of losing weight.”

Crissy Rock – 1.5 stone

Crissy became the smallest she’d ever been (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The Benidorm star went to being able to wear size 6 clothes during her time down under.

The realisation came as she tried on shorts left behind by the already eliminated Jessica-Jane Clement.

“The only time I’ve ever been in a 6 is in a shoe!” she chuckled to her fellow campmates.

Michael Buerk – 17lbs

Michael Buerk – not a big eater (Credit: IAC YouTube)

Newsreader Michael’s wife Christine admitted she was shocked to realise how little the celebrities are fed.

She said following his 2014 showing: “I was quite horrified to realise that they only get 500 calories a day in the jungle.

“It’s not that he dislikes rice and beans, but the rations are quite low.”

Others said to have shed a stone while taking part include Queens of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Jacquline Jossa.

Rebekah Vardy and Emily Atack also said to have dropped a similar amount of weight.

– I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV tonight, Monday November 30, at 9pm.

