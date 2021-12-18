I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller reveals incredible weight loss

I’m A Celebrity 2021 winner Danny Miller has revealed his incredible weight loss following his stint on the show.

The former Emmerdale actor did a Q&A with his fans on Instagram and one asked how much weight he had lost in the castle.

The fan asked: “How much weight did you lose?”

Danny lost more than a stone (Credit: Instagram Stories)

I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller reveals weight loss

Danny replied: “1.1 stone, need a new wardrobe.”

Read more: Danny Miller kisses baby son as he finally reunites with family after I’m A Celebrity win

Danny had previously said he stuck to the rice and beans diet and even slept on the floor when the campmates were evacuated from the castle earlier in the series due to Storm Arwen.

Another fan asked him on Instagram: “Did you really stick with the rice and beans when you had to evacuate because of the storm.”

Danny stuck to rice and beans during isolation (Credit: ITV)

Danny said: “Yes I didn’t want to reset my body so I stuck to rice and beans and it worked.

“Adjusting back to a normal day to day diet since leaving has been harder than expected.”

Danny also revealed what he first ate when he returned home after three weeks in the castle.

He said: “McDonald’s, and quickly regretted it! BAD stomach pains.

“Steph [his fiancée] ordered me 20 nuggets, double cheeseburger, cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich meal so I had a good choice.

Danny won I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“But only managed the double cheeseburger.”

Meanwhile, Danny also revealed the campmates would be eating dinner around 2-3am due to the trials being filmed after the live shows.

He said: “We’d be eating tea around 2-3am we reckoned but no idea of time so could’ve been later or earlier.

“Either way it was really late!”

Danny was crowned King of the Castle on December 12.

He beat Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge to bag the top spot.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller reveals David Ginola’s special role on his wedding day

Viewers were thrilled to see Danny win, as one said on Twitter at the time: “I’m happy Danny won, he was my favourite.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.