Chris Moyles has revealed his dramatic weight loss on I’m A Celebrity following his exit.

The radio DJ became the latest star to leave camp during last night’s edition of the show (November 24).

Today, in one of his first interviews since leaving, Chris revealed he lost a whopping 1.5 stone in the jungle.

Chris Moyles on weight loss in the jungle

Speaking on his Radio X breakfast show on Friday, Chris admitted that it’s “the lowest weight he’s been since school”.

He said: “You get weighed right at the beginning of isolation and then they weigh you, literally the first thing you do when you come out, you go see the medical officer and they weigh you and check that you are alright and I’ve lost a lot, I did, I lost weight.

“I’ve lost a stone and a half. If I stand up and take my T-shirt off, it’s flat from my boobs all the way down!

He added: “It’s the lowest weight I’ve been since school.”

Chris previously lost six stone over the space of six years by changing his lifestyle.

He once said he lost weight by ditching booze and bread.

He previously told The Sun: “I don’t know what I used to think when I looked in the mirror when I was at my worst. Now if I go out on a Friday or Saturday and have a few beers, I can see that I’m bloating in the mirror on Sunday.”

Chris also said he got a personal trainer and swapped junk food for healthy options.

Chris Moyles on health fears

Meanwhile, in a previous interview in 2015, Chris opened up about his health fears which sparked his weight loss.

He told Metro at the time: “I’m getting older. If I don’t keep fit I will be dead by the time I am 50.”

Speaking on a podcast in 2020, Chris also admitted: “I’m fascinated by body dysmorphia because I really have an issue with body dysmorphia, which I think most people do. I’ve lost six stone from my worst weight when I was 18 stone!

“I know my body really well now, and I’m still learning. I don’t have the metabolism of an 18-year-old girl or boy, I just don’t.”

He added at the time: “I weigh myself six days a week. And I know you shouldn’t and I know it’s not for everyone but I do that so I can learn about how my body works.”

