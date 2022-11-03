I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles: Is Radio X DJ married? How did he lose weight?

I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles was one of the first campmates to arrive in Australia.

And, he told ITV, that while he does’t think he’ll be named King of the Jungle, he just hopes he isn’t first out.

Here’s everything we know about I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles…

Chris Moyles has swapped the radio station for the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

What’s Chris Moyles doing now?

He’s heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle!

Who is Chris Moyles?

Chris Moyles is an English radio and television presenter, currently hosting The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

He previously presented the show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 till 2012, and has worked on Radio Luxembourg and Capital FM, among other stations.

Over the years, he has become famous for his maverick bad-boy broadcasting style.

As a result, he has been embroiled in numerous controversies, including accusations of sexism and homophobia, due to statements he has made on the air and in the press.

In July 2011, the BBC announced Moyles would stay there till at least 2014.

However, it seems the DJ had other ideas, announcing his departure the following summer.

He was replaced by Nick Grimshaw, and headed to Radio X in the very same slot, with the pair going head-to-head for listeners.

Who is on Chris Moyles’ team on Radio X?

When he left Radio 1, Chris reveals that he was taking some members of his team with him.

Dominic Byrne, who read the news, went with him, as did producer Pippa Taylor.

They’re both still on the team, alongside others including James Robinson, Toby Tarrant, Sam Owen, Harry Diffey and Chris Longman.

Why is Chris Moyles not on Radio X?

He isn’t on air for a few weeks due to his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

How old is Chris Moyles?

Chris was born on February 22, 1974. This makes him 48 years old.

Chris Moyles hosts the Radio X breakfast show (Credit: Splash News)

Chris Moyles on I’m A Celebrity

The DJ was the first of the contestants to arrive in Australia.

Moyles joked to The Sun: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.”

He is scared of heights, though, so getting into the jungle might prove to be amusing viewing.

He told ITV: “I am petrified of heights. I ended up carrying the bags when we took my girlfriend’s niece once to Go Ape as I am so petrified.

“Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm believer you shouldn’t scare yourself! I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too.

“Getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going. I have never jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up.”

So why did he sign up?

“In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting. Now I don’t know why I said yes.

“But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Chris Moyles’ secret jungle signals

The DJ said he will be communicating with the outside world while he’s in camp.

Landing at the airport, he revealed he’ll be using his two bracelets to send secret messages with his loved one.

When he landed in Australia he was wearing bracelets saying ‘Chris’ and ‘Get Me Out’.

And it’s reported he’ll use them to send messages home.

Chris Moyles is currently loved up with girlfriend Tiffany (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Chris Moyles’ partner Tiffany? Is Chris Moyles married? Does he have a wife?

Chris isn’t married, no, but he is in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Tiffany Austin.

Tiffany has a successful career in artist management and she has worked with many high-profile celebrities – including Chris’ I’m A Celebrity campmate Boy George.

Tiffany moved over from Los Angeles to be with Chris and it’s reported they’ve been together since 2015.

Does I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles have a child?

Chris doesn’t currently have children.

Who are Chris Moyles’ ex-girlfriends?

Chris has had a number of long-term loves over the years.

Tiffany is his first serious girlfriend after his split from TV producer Sophie Waite.

They broke up in 2010 after an eight-year relationship.

After the split, Chris was linked to Spice Girl Mel C and, shortly before meeting Tiffany, he was linked to Irish actress Aoibhinn McGinnity.

Chris also dated Ana Boulter for three years between 1997 and 2000.

After the split, she was insistent that she would always remain friends with Chris.

Dave Vitty – seen here with Gethin Jones and Gemma Atkinson – fell out with Chris Moyles in 2012 (Credit: Splash News)

Are Chris Moyles and Dave Vitty friends?

One person Chris reportedly hasn’t remained friends with is Dave Vitty.

The pair appeared to be the best of friends until it all came crashing down in 2012.

What happened with Chris Moyles and Dave Vitty – aka Comedy Dave?

The radio buddies are said to have fallen out after Chris struck up a close friendship with Dave’s ex-wife Jayne Sharp.

And it escalated to such an extent that the two men refused to speak to each other – except when strictly necessary for the radio show.

An insider told The Mirror at the time: “They were so tight-knit but that changed almost overnight after Dave got wind of the friendship. Things deteriorated fast and it was never the same again.”

The insider went on to allege: “It’s very bitter. Dave has got absolutely no time for Chris any more, and they hardly spoke except when absolutely necessary for the show.

“To say there’s no love lost would be an understatement. Dave feels totally betrayed. It’s a shame. They were best friends for years.”

Dave released a statement at the time of the split and said: “No one else is involved and the decision is mutual and totally amicable.”

Chris was also seen on holiday with Jayne, but there’s no claims they were ever anything more than just good friends.

DJ Chris lost six stone after a lifestyle change (Credit: Splash News)

How did Chris Moyles lose weight? What diet did he follow?

Chris lost six stone over the space of six years by changing his lifestyle.

He started his health kick after leaving Radio 1 in 2012.

Chris has said he got a personal trainer and swapped junk food for healthy options.

It’s reported that he eats 2,000 calories a day – although he’ll be on a lot less than that in the jungle!

He is said to do cardio three times a week, using free weights, and is also a fan of running.

Moyles said he also lost weight by ditching booze and bread.

He previously told The Sun: “I don’t know what I used to think when I looked in the mirror when I was at my worst. Now if I go out on a Friday or Saturday and have a few beers, I can see that I’m bloating in the mirror on Sunday.”

‘I’ll be dead by the time I’m 50’

Chris also told Metro back in 2015 that if he hadn’t done something drastic he would have ended up dead.

He explained: “I’m getting older. If I don’t keep fit I will be dead by the time I am 50.”

In a more recent podcast chat he revealed he went from 18 stone to 12 stone on his health kick.

He said: “I’m fascinated by body dysmorphia because I really have an issue with body dysmorphia, which I think most people do. I’ve lost six stone from my worst weight when I was 18 stone!

“I know my body really well now, and I’m still learning. I don’t have the metabolism of an 18-year-old girl or boy, I just don’t.”

He also revealed: “I do intermittent fasting and I’ll eat at 6.30pm and I’ll be fine. I need to do that from the weekends that I have.”

Chris Moyles – seen here on The Wheel – is a regular on TV as well as radio (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles’ biggest controversies

The DJ has previously been censored by the Broadcasting Standards Commission and Ofcom.

Complaints that he threatened and bullied fellow DJ Neil Fox were upheld in 2002.

Chris is said to have joked: “I’m gonna tear his head off and poo down his neck.”

He was also reprimanded after saying he would “take the virginity of Charlotte Church” when she turned 16.

Moyles has also been criticised for promoting binge drinking on air.

He apologised in 2006 after swearing at a caller live on air, with the BBC also saying sorry.

Moyles was found in breach of Ofcom rules later in 2006 when he called female listeners “dirty [bleep]s”.

He also crossed the picket line in 2005 when BBC staff were striking over pay cuts.

Homophobia claims

In May 2006, he was accused of being homophobic after rejecting a ringtone on air by saying: “I don’t want that one, it’s gay.”

Complaints poured into the BBC but it said he was simply keeping up with developments in English usage, citing that the word gay can also mean lame or rubbish.

However, LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall marched in protest, calling on him to be dismissed.

Stonewall gave Moyles the award of “Bully of the Year” at the annual Stonewall Awards that same year.

Moyles was quoted in The Guardian by Stonewall chief executive Ben Summerskill as saying: “Yeah, I’m homophobic, I don’t like the gays.

“Sorry, it just does my head in. We have a token gay on the show!” he added.

However, in his autobiography Chris said that he was responding to another article with sarcasm and insisted his comments were taken out of context.

Complaints to Ofcom came in 2009, though, after he told listeners it was Will Young’s birthday.

He went on to sing a couple of his songs in a high pitched, effeminate voice, and it’s claimed he changed the lyrics to reference the singer’s sexuality.

Ofcom stated that the language used could have been “interpreted by listeners as promoting and condoning certain negative stereotypes based on sexual orientation”.

It did note that while the intention was to be humorous, in their opinion it could have been perceived as hostile and pejorative.

Holocaust comments

More trouble followed in 2009 over comments he made about the programme Who Do You Think You Are? and the Holocaust.

Speaking about his trips for the show, Moyles said: “I didn’t go to Auschwitz. Pretty much everyone goes there whether or not they’re Jewish. They just seem to pass through there on their way to Florida.”

The BBC said that the comments were “misjudged” and spoke of its “regret” over what Moyles had said.

Is Chris Moyles on Twitter?

He is. You can follow him @chrismoyles.

Does I’m a Celebrity star Chris Moyles have a shop?

He does – an online shop selling his own merchandise from his Chris Moyles Show.

You can pick up mugs and T-shirts bearing his name, if you so wish.

Chris Moyles’ 90s hangover

The DJ has started his own club night, Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover.

Two dates are in the diary ahead of Christmas – in Cardiff and Birmingham – with more to be announced.

What is Chris Moyles’ net worth?

He’s reportedly worth a pretty penny – £5 million, in fact.

Chris allegedly channels his earnings into a single private company, Verona Creative, set up in 2014.

He also owns an investment property in Leeds, it’s claimed.

Chris bought this for £270k in 2021, it’s claimed.

He owns a garden flat in London’s Hampstead, which he bought in 1999. He’s also a director of the property management company that looks after the building.

A flat in the block was recently sold for more than £1 million.

Read more: Petition to stop Matt Hancock appearing on I’m A Celebrity soars

I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

Will you be backing Chris Moyles to win I’m A Celebrity? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.