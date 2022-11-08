I’m A Celebrity viewers gush as they spot Chris Moyles’ ‘secret message’ to partner

Chris Moyles’ partner appeared to receive a “secret message” that was spotted by fans during I’m A Celebrity last night (Monday, November 7).

Fans of the show took to Twitter to gush over the radio DJ’s sweet message, with some branding it “wholesome”.

Chris seemed to have left a sweet message for his partner, Tiffany (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles leaves sweet message for partner?

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Chris leave a sweet message for his partner, Tiffany Austin.

Chris and Tiffany have been together since 2015 after meeting in Beverly Hills.

Toward the end of last night’s show, Ant and Dec entered the camp to speak to the contestants.

The Geordie duo were there to let the campmates know which of them had been selected by the public to take part in the first bushtucker trial.

As always, Ant and Dec went around the campmates, letting them know whether or not they’d be taking part in the trial.

As they turned to Chris, he sent out a sweet message to his partner, Tiffany.

The 48-year-old brought his two index fingers together to form the letter ‘T’ – which obviously means T for Tiffany.

Fans of the show caught wind of this and took to Twitter to gush over it.

Chris and Tiffany have been together since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react to sweet message by Chris Moyles for his partner

Plenty of I’m A Celebrity fans took to Twitter to gush over the sweet moment.

“Chris making a T with his fingers for his other half Tiff was wholesome ngl,” one viewer tweeted.

“Chris making a little T for Tiff [teary eyed emoji],” another wrote.

Additionally, a third said: “Chris doing a T for Tiff [love eyes emoji, love heart emoji].”

“He did a T for Tiff. That’s actually cute,” another gushed.

“@ChrisMoyles genuinely thought @RadioX listeners would all vote for him! Love the T for Tiff sign though,” a fifth said.

Chris annoyed some viewers during Sunday’s show (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Viewers make same complaint about Chris

Viewers may have been gushing over Chris during last night’s show, but they were doing the complete opposite during Sunday’s launch show.

During the series premiere, Chris made a couple references to the fact that he’d lost weight.

At one point, Chris weighed 18 stone. However, he lost six stone over the course of six years after making huge lifestyle changes.

Speaking at the beginning of the show, Chris said: “I am Chris Moyles and I am the greatest broadcaster of my generation. But most people know me as the fat DJ from Radio One.”

His seemingly constant comments about his weight quickly got on some viewers’ nerves.

“How many times is Chris going to mention his weight loss…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Has Chris Moyles lost weight? He’s not mentioned it,” another wrote.

“Chris Moyles is starting to annoy me already. We get it mate you lost weight,” a third grumbled.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 8) at 9:15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

