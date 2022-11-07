Annoyed I’m A Celebrity viewers make same complaint about Chris Moyles after first episode

I’m A Celebrity contestant Chris Moyles surprised co-stars with weight loss in the first episode of the 2022 series.

But by the end of Sunday’s (November 6) opening show, viewers all had the same complaint about the radio DJ.

Many expressed a wish on social media for Chris to drop the subject as he did with the pounds.

And that’s because several observers felt annoyed that he was repeatedly mentioning how he’s shed the timber.

Viewers had the same complaint about I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Chris Moyles weight loss

The weight loss Chris has undergone over the past several years was a factor when he and Olivia Attwood became the first two campers to meet one another.

Chris and ex Love Island contestant Olivia made grand entrances in black limos.

But Olivia didn’t seem to recognise Chris, who once weighed in at 18 stone and had reportedly lost six stone.

Looking blank, the 31-year-old told him: “You look different!”

Chris brought up his weight loss more than once (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘I used to be morbidly obese’

Chris made mention of his former bulk when sitting with Olivia for a slap-up meal.

The pair were afforded the treat while other contestants took on the Walk the Plank challenge.

But with a lavish spread laid out on them, Chris admitted he didn’t know what all the items in front of him – particularly when it came to fruit – were.

He had no idea what a mango is, but joked he was familiar with a strawberry.

I’m not used to eating fruit!

“Olivia, I used to be morbidly obese. I’m not used to eating fruit!” Chris explained.

She replied by quipping: “Sorry, darling. Shall we see if someone can deep fry it for you?”

He agreed: “And bring it back with chips.”

Chris and Olivia went on to skydive out of a helicopter (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity viewers moan about Chris Moyles

Earlier in the episode, as a Chris introduced himself to viewers, his former girth was raised then, too.

He said: “I am Chris Moyles and I am the greatest broadcaster of my generation. But most people know me as the fat DJ from Radio One.”

And it seems Chris’ repeated references to his weight and condition may have been too much for some of those watching at home.

“How many times is Chris going to mention his weight loss… #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user pondered.

Chris Moyles waiting to tell the next person he used to be fat #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EERWqnYLiC — The Book Of Sarcasm 🇺🇦 (@BookOfSarcasm69) November 6, 2022

Another tweeted sarcastically, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their post: “Has Chris Moyles lost weight? He’s not mentioned it #imaceleb.”

And a third person grumbled: “Chris Moyles is starting to annoy me already. We get it mate you lost weight… #ImACeleb.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Monday November 7, on ITV at 9pm.

