Ant McPartlin left I’m A Celebrity fans distracted with his tattoo during last night’s (Monday November 7) show.

Fans noticed something different about Ant, 46, as he took to the beach with presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

They were there to introduce Olivia Attwood, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Scarlette Douglas to the HMS Drown Under trial.

And while the challenge will prove to be one of the last occasions viewers get to see Olivia on the programme, all eyes were still on Ant.

I’m A Celebrity star Ant gave fans a few glimpses of his right arm tattoo (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity last night

That’s because Ant’s trip to the local sands down under saw him decked out in a short-sleeved shirt.

He usually wears tops with buttoned-down sleeves in his pieces to camera with Dec for I’m A Celebrity.

But on this occasion Ant had got his arms out. And it wasn’t long before many of those watching at home reckoned they could spy he had some new ink on his right arm.

He has more ink on his left arm, too (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Viewers react to Ant McPartlin arm tattoo

Some fans who noticed Ant’s tattoo on his inner forearm pondered on social media whether it was a new addition.

“Has Ant always had that tattoo? #ImACeleb,” questioned one Twitter user.

“Is Ant’s tattoo new??? #ImACeleb,” tweeted another.

A third person echoed that: “Has Ant got a new arm tattoo?? #ImACeleb.”

When did Ant get a tattoo on his arm?

And someone else asked: “When did @antanddec Ant get a tattoo on his arm? #ImACeleb.”

Ant and Dec don’t often expose their arms! (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What is Ant McPartlin’s tattoo? What is its meaning?

The large inking is reportedly a copy of the floor mosaic in the Strawberry Fields area of New York’s Central Park.

The mosaic was laid in tribute to Beatles star John Lennon, who was murdered in the US city in 1980.

Ant’s tattoo, as well as the mosaic, features the word ‘Imagine’ surrounded by an intricate spiral mosaic circle.

It is believed Ant already had the tattoo when he filmed an advert earlier this year.

However, it isn’t the only tattoo Ant has on his body.

More of Ant’s tatts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin tattoos

The Geordie TV star is also reported to have an Alcoholics Anonymous symbol on his left wrist.

Furthermore, he has been snapped with an an arrow tattoo on his right outer forearm and a rose on his left.

Additionally, it is believed he has a tribute to his wife Anne-Marie Corbett marked on his chest.

That tatt features a heart with a circle and the letter ‘A’.

But since Ant rarely gets his arms out while in Oz, it seems unlikely he’ll strip and go tops off completely!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2022: ITV hits back amid calls for Ant and Dec to step down as hosts

I’m A Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 8, on ITV at 9.15pm.

