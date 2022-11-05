I’m A Celebrity 2022 hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been urged to quit the show.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity hits our screens tomorrow night (November 6).

And it’s not the inclusion of disgraced politician Matt Hancock that’s ruffled feathers.

Ant and Dec have been urged to step down as hosts of I’m A Celebrity – just before the 2022 series starts (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Ant and Dec urged to quit

The popular TV hosts are currently out in Australia filming the series.

It kicks off on ITV tomorrow night.

However, they have now been urged to quit the show in an open letter published by animal rights group PETA.

It urged the hosts to make the upcoming All Stars series their “last”.

Of course, that has already been filmed, according to reports, in South Africa.

It’ll air next year.

PETA’s open letter to Ant and Dec

The letter states: “For too long, you have been complicit in cruelty to animals on the show, and it must end.

“Public attitudes towards the use of animals for entertainment have shifted considerably in recent years.

“To date, over 50,000 supporters have signed PETA’s petition urging ITV to stop abusing animals on the show. And 10,000 people lodged complaints about the show’s treatment of animals with Ofcom last year.”

The letter then declared: “It’s time to read the writing on the wall.”

It went on to claim: “For 20 years, you have been complicit in the Bushtucker Trials, standing by as animals of all descriptions are tormented – and even killed – for TV ratings.

“In this time, you must surely have become aware of the suffering, discomfort and fear that these unwilling participants endure during the challenges.

“Ostriches, crocodiles, snakes, rats, and thousands of insects have been exploited for the show’s puerile pranks. And we fear that the upcoming series will be no different.”

Insects are used in numerous Bushtucker Trials (Credit: ITV)

‘Animals suffer’

It added: “The public tune in to I’m a Celebrity in large part for your comedy sketches and the celebrity drama. Not because they want to see sensitive animals suffer.

“You know better than anyone that the producers could easily come up with clever and captivating tasks that harm no animals. So there is no reason to continue using the same tired formula.

“The longer you associate yourselves with this show, the more you send the message to viewers that you think animal abuse is not only acceptable but also entertaining.”

The letter than urged the pair to “hang up your hats and get yourselves out of there – for animals’ sake”.

Larger animals are also used in some of the trials on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: ITV hits back

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an ITV spokesperson hit back.

They insisted the show fully complies with the “laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles”.

The statement added: “Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes. At any Bushtucker Trial that features animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on site at all times.

“We inform the RSPCA NSW of all of our activities on the show and they have an open invitation to attend the site at any time.

“We cannot stress enough that we have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely at all times, before, during and after any filming has taken place, in compliance with all regional and national laws.”

I’m A Celebrity starts tomorrow night (November 6) on ITV at 9pm.

