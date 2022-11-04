I’m A Celebrity producer breaks silence on Matt Hancock claims amid fears he’s set to ‘divide camp’

I’m A Celebrity producers have spoken out after fears of Matt Hancock “dividing the camp”.

The former health secretary will appear on the brand new series of I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking to ITV News, the show’s executive Producer, Olly Nash, said that Hancock’s appearance is “not a question of trying to divide camp”.

I’m A Celebrity producer speaks out on Matt Hancock

He added that it wasn’t the first time “people who have very strong views about certain things” had starred on the show.

Nash said: “We’ve put in loads of politicians over the years, we also put in people who have had very strong views about certain things and sometimes it plays out in camp and sometimes it doesn’t.

“It’s not a question of trying to divide camp, we have never been a deliberately divisive camp. It’s up to them to come into the camp and it’s up to them if they want to leave.”

In 2017, Boris Johnson‘s father Stanley Johnson – a former Conservative Party MEP – entered the jungle. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries also appeared on the show in 2012.

Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb appearance

Hancock lost his conservative whip after the news that he would be joining the series.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

However, Hancock defended his decision to go on the show by stating there are many ways to be an MP.

Writing in The Sun, he said: “I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.

“There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”

Hancock defended reality TV

Reality TV is a “powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generation”, Hancock said.

The politician stepped down from his position as Health Secretary last year after he was caught on camera having an affair.

Reports claim that Hancock will be the series’ 12th contestant to enter the jungle next week.

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV screens on Sunday November 6 at 9pm. This year’s line-up includes stars such as Boy George, ITV News presenter Charlene White, the Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall and former Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

