Coronation Street star Tony Maudsley issues warning to Matt Hancock ahead of Sue Cleaver’s I’m A Celebrity stint

Coronation Street star Tony Maudsley has taken to Twitter to warn Matt Hancock ahead of his stint on I’m a Celebrity this year.

Tony’s fellow co-star, Sue Cleaver, is also heading to the jungle and will be Matt’s campmate.

However, Tony has now encouraged Matt to get on the right side of Sue.

Sue and Matt will be campmates (Credit: ITV)

Matt and Sue head to the jungle

Sue Cleaver is swapping the cobbles for the Australian jungle this year as she stars in I’m a Celebrity.

She’s said to be very excited to be spending time in the jungle and challenging herself in trials.

A source told The Sun: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.”

“She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

Joining Sue will be the late addition to the line-up, Matt Hancock.

Matt is ditching his role in Parliament for a spot of reality TV – quite the change.

Although Matt has been hit by a big backlash for signing up for the series, he is ready to take on what the jungle has in store for him.

This wouldn’t be his first stint in a reality TV competition however, as Matt has recently finished filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Will Matt and Sue become favourites with the public?

Tony has warned Matt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street Tony warns Matt Hancock

With both Sue and Matt heading to the jungle, Tony Maudsley who plays George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street, has given Matt a warning.

On Twitter, Tony has told Matt to watch out.

Referring to Sue joining I’m a Celebrity this year, Tony wrote: “This is one lady Matt Hancock won’t want to mess with!!”

He then made it clear that he was supporting Team Eyelash!

This is one lady Matt Hancock won't want to mess with!! #TeamEyelash https://t.co/P37KUoY8H0 — Tony Maudsley (@TonyMaudsley1) November 2, 2022

Sue plays Eileen in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans support Sue Cleaver

Tony isn’t the only one ready to support Sue’s time in the jungle.

Lots of Corrie fans are also backing the Eileen Grimshaw actress.

One fan wrote: “Can’t wait to see you down under Sue. You have my vote for the crown!”

Can’t wait to see you down under Sue. You have my vote for the crown! — Paula Cassidy (@PaulaCassidy3) November 2, 2022

Good luck to Sue she’s gonna do great x — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) November 2, 2022

I am rooting for you — Declan Sayles (@DeclanSayles) November 2, 2022

Another commented: “Good luck to Sue, she’s gonna do great.”

A third fan said: “I am rooting for you Sue.”

Are you backing Sue?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Does Matt need to watch out for Sue? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!