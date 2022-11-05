I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Mike Tindall has revealed wife Zara’s “biggest worry” as he enters the camp.

Speaking to the press ahead of entering the jungle camp, Mike revealed how Zara and the kids have reacted to him jetting off Down Under.

And it seems Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, aren’t exactly missing their dad just yet.

Mike Tindall is heading into the I’m A Celebrity 2022 jungle tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Zara’s biggest worry

Mike admitted that Zara does have fears over his I’m A Celebrity 2022 stint. But not for the reasons you may think.

She appears to be worried about a rather annoying habit of the former rugby ace rearing its head…

Mike said Zara had told him to “go and be myself” – but in doing that, he could expose her greatest “worry”.

Yes, it seems Mike is a bit of a heavy breather when he eats – and Zara hates it.

“Zara’s biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat. She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it’s always a point that she brings up,” he said.

However, Mike has a perfectly reasonable excuse for the noise.

“When your nose has been mangled as much as mine has it is just a byproduct,” he said.

Zara is said to be worried about Mike’s eating habits (Credit: Splash News)

Mike offers insight into relationship with Zara

Mike also gave an insight into his life with Zara and how they’ll cope with the time apart.

“Zara gets it and supports it. With both our careers, she goes away competing for weeks at a time and I always went on tours for three to four weeks in the summer.

“So our relationship has always been built to deal with that and we’re good at compartmentalising and finding ways to deal with it,” he said.

Will Zara yet out to meet Mike when he leaves I’m A Celebrity 2022?

He also revealed that the couple haven’t yet decided if Zara and the kids will be in Australia to meet him when he comes out.

Mike did admit, though, that he’s had a few phone calls with the kids since landed in Oz.

And it seems fair to say they’re not too fussed about their dad going away.

“They say they’re going to miss you when you leave but when you ring them, they’re like hi dad, bye. Then they are off doing whatever they do. I expected there to be more tears than there actually are,” he said.

Mike did confirm the kids won’t be watching him on the show as they’ll be in bed before it’s on.

However, he commented that it’ll be down to Zara to “get them the highlights – only the good stuff probably”.

I’m A Celebrity starts tomorrow (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

