King Charles ‘raised no objections’ over Mike Tindall doing I’m A Celeb but there’s ‘fine line’ he won’t cross on show

King Charles III raised “no objections” over Mike Tindall‘s upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity, royal correspondent Charles Rae has claimed.

The former rugby player is married to Zara Tindall. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne – King Charles‘ sister.

The hit reality show is due to premiere this weekend, and Mike will be the first member of the Royal Family to join the star-studded cast and take on the jungle.

Rae has offered insight on how the royal family may have reacted to Mike’s decision. He also comments on the rugby star’s ‘close ties’ with Prince William and Kate, and whether the King will be tuning in to watch the Bushtucker trials.

King Charles III on Mike Tindall doing I’m A Celebrity

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011, and the couple are known for their solid relationship. Rae shared that “devoted” Mike is likely to struggle being away from his family.

Tindall confirmed this in an interview, where he professed that he would miss his “family” more than anything else.

Commenting on how Tindall will fare in the Australian bush and speaking on behalf of Slingo, Rae stated: “I think Mike will cope very well in the jungle. Let’s not forget that he is a rufty tufty rugby player, who is very strong and determined, both mentally and physically.

“I would be surprised if he did not last well towards the end. We have seen how devoted he is to Zara and their three children. While I’m sure being away from them all will be a wrench, I also believe he will cope.”

Mike has ‘good relationship with the Royal Family’

Zara and Mike are not working royals, but they still make appearances at major events. They appear to have a close relationship with the rest of the family.

Rae confirmed that the couple are “popular” within the royal family, and often spend time with William and Kate.

He referred to Zara as a “favourite” of King Charles. Due to this, Rae revealed that the King also has “a lot of time” for Mike.

The couple also have a solid relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan, but don’t see them too often.

What does King Charles think?

Rae claimed that Mike’s appearance on the show means that he will have likely already discussed rules and regulations with the family.

He stated: “The very fact he is appearing clearly means that none of the family have raised objections.”

Regarding how candid Mike will be on the show, Rae stated that Mike will be “aware of what he can say and cannot say”.

In the unlikely event that anything controversial is shared, Rae believes that the royal family will be able to “cope”.

Even though Mike will be the first royal to appear on I’m A Celebrity, he won’t be the first royal to dabble in reality television.

1987’s It’s A Royal Knockout was a reality tournament. The broadcast starred Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York and Princess Anne. However, the event was a disaster and all competitors were heavily criticised.

Rae confirmed that Mike will be aware of past mistakes, and will know that “there is a fine line between hero and zero in taking part in a reality show”.

